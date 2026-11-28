If you're having trouble with navigation apps (aside from Apple Maps) in CarPlay, you're not alone and Apple is working on a fix.

. But the update has also been giving some drivers headaches with third-party navigation apps. When using Google Maps or Waze, guidance banners end up overlapping the map on the screen, making turn-by-turn navigation difficult or nearly impossible.

You're not alone if this has been happening to your car — there are lots of complaints from drivers all over Reddit. Although many are blaming app developers, it actually seems to be a bug caused by iOS 27. With iOS 27, Apple has redesigned the template that third-party navigation apps use in CarPlay. Unlike on iOS itself, apps such as Google Maps and Waze cannot design their own interface from scratch for CarPlay.

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Instead, the apps send the information to iOS, which renders the next turn and ETA cards in the car. In theory, the apps should move the center of the map to the side when these banners appear, but that's what seems to be failing after the iOS 27 update.described the bug after installing iOS 27 on their phone — CarPlay simply stopped reporting the safe area to third-party apps.