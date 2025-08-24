iOS 26: A Comprehensive Look at the New Features Coming to your iPhone

Apple has introduced a host of features and enhancements in the upcoming iOS 26 software update, bringing a redesigned Liquid Glass look, new app integrations, and improved functionality to iPhones. Here’s a detailed look at the key new features being rolled out in the beta phase and what to expect when iOS 26 becomes widely available.

Apple recently announced the upcoming iOS 26 software for iPhone on June 9, 2025, introducing a redesigned Liquid Glass aesthetic and a suite of new features. These additions encompass live translations, AI-powered visual search, a revamped Games app, and enhanced security measures. Details regarding these new features are available for review. Shortly after the update's announcement, Apple initiated a beta program for developers and early adopters.

Subsequent to this, we have witnessed even more refinements and upgrades incorporated into iOS 26 that were not initially highlighted during the unveiling. With the full release of iOS 26 anticipated in September, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 17, here's a comprehensive rundown of the significant new features Apple has implemented during the beta phase, soon to be available on your iPhone.Among the enhancements introduced during the iOS 26 beta phase, CarPlay wallpapers stand out as a notable addition. CarPlay, an extension of iOS that seamlessly integrates the familiar phone interface into your car's head unit, now boasts wallpapers that harmonize with the revamped iPhone wallpapers. Apple has also focused on enhancing the legibility of the Control Center's various elements, striking a balance between aesthetics and functionality. Another user-friendly improvement is the introduction of a dedicated Drafts folder within the Messages app. Previously, unfinished text messages could be difficult to locate. iOS 26 simplifies this process, allowing for easier access to drafts.Furthermore, iOS 26 incorporates dynamic wallpaper functionality, similar to iOS 18, enabling the color of your iPhone's backdrop to subtly shift throughout the day. The Liquid Glass aesthetic undergoes continuous refinement during the beta phase, including increased transparency on the lock screen. The Apple Music app introduces a Live Radio widget, offering users a convenient way to access live radio broadcasts. iOS 26 provides a redesigned low battery alert displayed on the Dynamic Island at the top of the screen. Additionally, users will find expanded color variations for the new default wallpaper, along with a collection of new ringtones. Notification summaries for news and entertainment apps, which were withdrawn in January while Apple fine-tuned them, make a reappearance in iOS 26. Performance improvements are ongoing, ensuring a smoother and more responsive experience.Finally, the Weather app now allows users to personalize forecasts by granting access to their frequently visited locations. Apple Watch blood oxygen monitoring is returning with enhanced functionality, primarily driven by the iPhone. Users of Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 watches in the US will have access to this feature. The iOS 26 update streamlines the iPhone restoration process, making it easier to restore without the need for a Windows or macOS computer. The Call Screening feature in the Phone app now offers the option to silence unknown callers by default, allowing calls to ring normally, or requesting caller information before connecting the call





