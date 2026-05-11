IonQ Reports Record Third-Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year Guidance Amid Strategic Expansions

IonQ announced a 336 percent year-over-year revenue increase to $173.8 mIllion for the third quarter of 2026, driven by powerful demand for its Superion quantum computers and SkyWater foundry services. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $505-515 million and secured major contracts with the Pentagon, NVIDIA and Florida International University. ionQ is the only trapped-ion firm to reach the final stage of DARPA's quantum benchmarking initiative.

Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

IonQ, Inc., a leading provider of full-stack quantum computing solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, that significantly exceeded market expectations. The business announced a GAAP revenue of $173.8 million,representing a year-over-year growth of 336 percent and marking its sixth consecutive quarter of record-breaking performance. This surge in revenue was driven by global deployments of the IonQ Tempo quantum computers, deliveries of quantum sensing and space-based infrastructure, and the integration of SkyWater Foundry Services following its acquisition. The strong financial showing allowed IonQ to raise its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $505 million to $515 million, anticipating a 110 percent year-over-year increase in quantum computing revenue specifically. Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO, emphasized that these results reflect the increasing demand for quantum technologies and the benefits of their vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities.

In addition to top-line growth, the company reported a net income attributable to IonQ of $564.0 million, with GAAP earnings per share reaching $1.42. It is important to note that these figures were influenced by non-cash mark-to-market impacts on warrants. on a non-GAAP basis, the adjusted EBITDA loss was recorded at $133.6 million, with adjusted EPS at $0.29. The company highlighted that its remaining performance obligations more than doubled to $1.2 billion,indicating a robust pipeline of future contracts. Inder Singh, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, noted that quantum computing represented approximately two-thirds of the fresh contract dollars signed by the IonQ Platform segment, largely driven by demand for the Superion 256 system. The balance sheet remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and investments standing at $1.7 billion as of September 30,2026, and rising to $3.7 billion pro-forma after a $2.0 billion equity offering that closed in mid-October.

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Major Contracts and Technological Milestones

During the quarter, IonQ secured several significant contracts and partnerships that underscore its position in the defense, academic, and commercial sectors. A $33 million multi-product contract was awarded to deploy the Superion 256 quantum computer and quantum memory platform with SDT. The business as well signed a $28 million contract through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency It Is About Time program to deliver 25 optical atomic clocks for mission-critical applications, with an option for $30 million to produce 100 additional units. In the academic sector, Florida International University signed a $25 million contract to deploy the Superion 256 system. Furthermore, IonQ received $8.2 million to provide post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution solutions to Congruity360, enhancing cybersecurity for enterprise data across the United States. The Air Force Research Laboratory awarded $7.5 million in follow-on funding to advance full-stack quantum networking initiatives.

On the technological front, IonQ achieved a notable milestone by becoming the only trapped-ion company to advance to Stage C of the DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, a final stAge with a potential program value of up to $300 million. This achievement validates the company's technical prowess in a highly competitive landscape. Additionally, NVIDIA announced that the Superion 256 system will be deployed as the first on-premise quantum computer at its Accelerated Quantum Research Center, directly connected to its AI supercomputing infrastructure. This deployment highlights the growing synergy between quantum computing and artificial inteligence, positioning IonQ at the forefront of next-generation computational research. The business also signed a memorandum of understanding with Northrop Grumman to collaborate on supply chain optimization, materials science, and quantum chemistry applications.

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Expansion Through Acquisition and Foundry Services

IonQ continued to expand its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and the growth of its manufacturing arm. The acquisition of Elisity extended the company's quantum security platform, allowing it to offer zero trust technology, identify vulnerabilities, and provide cryptographic agility to aid customers prepare for the post-quantum era. Elisitys technology serves as a complement to IonQ's existing post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution solutions. Simultaneously, the SkyWater Foundry Services segment generated $83.5 million in revenue, with non-IonQ quantum customer revenue rising more than 30 percent year-over-year. This segment launched new industry-first quantum manufacturing platforms, including the SC250 superconducting platform and the SP90 platform, alongside the OnRamp Foundry Initiative designed to accelerate the transition of early-stage quantum hardware startups from laboratory prototypes to commercial manufacturing.

The SkyWater foundry also secured a multi-year commercial contract with Qolab, a business founded by Nobel Prize winner John Martinis, to support its quantum roadmap. Additionally, IonQ extended its multi-year collaboration with D-Wave to support D-Wave's dual-platform superconducting roadmap. These developments reinforce IonQ's strategy as a vertically integrated quantum technology company that spans computing, networking, sensing, and security. The company stated that its powerful balance sheet provides significant financial firepower to continue investing in technology, manufacturing infrastructure,and commercial capabilities. With operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC, IonQ aims to make quantum platforms more accessible and impactful for customers in various industries, including pharmaceuticals,finance, and logistics.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

While IonQ celebrated record results, the broader quantum computing sector faced mixed conditions in 2026. Competitor Quantinuum reported third-quarter results that came in above expectations, with revenue rising 233 percent to $9.1 million, although the company posted a loss of 29 cents per share. Despite positive financial indicators from major players, quantum computing stocks experienced volatility throughout the year. The market has shown growing interest in the commercial viability of quantum technologies,with increasing demand from both government agencies and private enterprises. IonQ's ability to deliver consistent revenue growth and secure large-scale contracts distinguishes it within this emerging industry. The companys focus on building a comprehensive ecosystem, including security solutions through Elisity and manufacturing through SkyWater, positions it to capitalize on the evolving technological landscape.

Looking ahead,IonQ is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss these results and provide further business updates. The company also has upcoming participation in major industry events, including the Cantor 2026 Crypto, FinTech, AI and Energy Infrastructure Conference in November and the Reagan National Defense Forum in December. These forums provide opportunities to engage with investors and stakeholders regarding the business's strategic direction. As the quantum industry matures, the integration of quantum systems with classical computing infrastructure, such as NVIDIA's AI supercomputers, is expected to drive further innovation and adoption. IonQ remains commited to advancing the field of quantum computing while maintaining financial disipline and strategic focus on long-term profitability and technological leadership.