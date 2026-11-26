The up-and-coming EV charging network is halving prices across its network, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

The company, backed by several automakers, has halved charging prices. J.D. Power’s latest public charging satisfaction survey The company, which usually charges an average of $0.40/kilowatt-hour, is now asking for $0.20/kWh plus tax at all its DC fast charging stations in the United States.

That’s a 50% discount, and drivers don’t have to do anything special to get it—just plug in and pay, either through the automaker’s official smartphone app, the on-site payment terminals, orFor long-distance travel, the slashed charging rates can make a big difference. A single 50-kilowatt-hour session that used to cost $20 will now be just $10 plus tax, but seeing how many people are traveling across the country these days, multiple sessions will be necessary, driving the cost savings even further.

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And it’s not like the cost reduction comes with any strings attached. Ionna uses 400-kilowatt chargers from Alpitronic exclusively, so there’s plenty of wiggle room for even the most power-hungry EVs out there. What’s more, many stalls have dual cords for each port, with a CCS2 connector and a NACS connector, so charging adapters aren’t needed at most locations. The charging operator installed its first stalls in 2024, and it has wasted no time expanding its footprint quickly.