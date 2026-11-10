Ionic liquids help scientists precisely shape metal-organic frameworks

Researchers have found a way to create tiny patterns in metal–organic frameworks without damaging their delicate structures.

Researchers developed a method to room-temperature dry-etch MOFs without structural damage. Researchers at the Tokyo University of Science have developed a method to shape porous materials called metal–organic frameworks into microscopic patterns without destroying delicate structures.

Previously, carving these materials into tiny components for advanced electronics or chemical sensors required expensive liquid-nitrogen cooling to prevent them from collapsing under energy beams. Liquid ionic filler soaks into the MOF’s microscopic pores, strengthening the structure so it can absorb heat and clear electrical charges during standard room-temperature etching. This low-cost, scalable technique makes it much easier to incorporate over 100,000 known MOF variations into practical technologies like high-sensitivity sensors and micro-catalysts.

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Now, a team of Japanese researchers has unlocked a way to sculpt these delicate crystals using a technique as simple as filling a sponge with liquid. are widely considered important for modern materials science. Discovered in 1974 by Professor Richard Robson at the University of Melbourne, these custom-engineered materials link metal ions with organic molecules to create hyper-porous structures.

US scientists find domains under 1 nm² that could help shrink chip memory Imagine a microscopic cage where a single gram offers thousands of square meters of internal surface area. The material’s tiny pores can store gases, trap environmental pollutants, and catalyze complex chemical reactions. Engineers have long eyed MOFs for next-generation chemical sensors and micro-electronics. Translating that potential into practical hardware required carving the material into precise micro-scale patterns.

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Standard semiconductor manufacturing relies on dry etching, blasting materials with high-energy ion beams to strip away microscopic layers. MOFs, however, are far too fragile for such high force. Striking a standard MOF crystal with an ion beam causes the delicate lattice to collapse into giant, ruined cavities. Until now, the only way to shield these fragile architectures during etching was to freeze them with liquid nitrogen.

This has been a costly process that requires specialized cryogenic equipment. Led by Assistant Professor Yumeng Zheng and Professor Kentaro Kinoshita, the team devised a room-temperature solution. And soaked a copper-based MOF in an ionic liquid, filling 50 percent to 60 percent of its internal pore volume. The liquid acts like a microscopic structural reinforcement.

Blasting the treated samples with a focused beam of gallium ions revealed a dramatic difference. The ionic liquid absorbed the thermal heat of the beam while redistributing electrical charges across the Hardness tests confirmed that all liquid-treated samples became tougher, while thermal analysis showed the material resisted breakdown at much higher temperatures. Interestingly, the MOF retained its structural integrity.

It etched precise shapes into the material at room temperature, including micro-pillars, a 5 × 5 µm² square, and even a Chinese character with line widths as narrow as 130 to 300 nanometers.

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“We can foresee applications in high-sensitivity sensors, separation and analysis devices, and catalytic devices. This technology has the potential to become a foundational technology for bridging the exceptional material functionalities of MOFs with their use in practical devices,” Mrigakshi is a science journalist who enjoys writing about space exploration, biology, and technological innovations. Her work has been featured in well-known publications including Nature India, Supercluster, The Weather Channel and Astronomy magazine.

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