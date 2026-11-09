Ioan Gruffudd Warns Fans After AI Romance Scam Confrontation

Actor Ioan Gruffudd reveals he was confronted by a fan duped by an AI romance scammer at a Chattanooga convention. He urges followers to block suspicious contacts and report scams to police.

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd has issued an urgent public warning after confronting a fan at a convention who believed she was in a year-long romantic relationship with him. The incident involved sophisticated artificial intelligence manipulation and occurred during the Chattanooga Comic Con in Tennessee.

Convention Confrontation Reveals AI Scam

The encounter took place on November 7 or 8 at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Tennessee, United States. Ioan Gruffudd, the 53-year-old star known for his role as Reed Richards in the original Fantastic Four films, was approached by a woman who was visibly distressed. She presented him with hundreds of explicit and disturbing images and videos that she believed were sent by her online partner.

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Gruffudd confirmed that the material was fabricated using artificial intelligence technology. The woman had been targeted through a Facebook page associated with the television series Elsbeth. A scammer posing as the actor provided her with a cellular number and encouraged her to move the conversation to the messaging application Telegram to establish a private connection.

Scammer Tactics and Victim Experience

The fraudulent individual used the AI-generated media to prove their identity as Ioan Gruffudd to the victim. The scam operated for over twelve months, convincing the woman that she was having an extramarital affair with the celebrity. The actor described the content as incredibly distressing and disturbing upon viewing the evidence provided by the fan.

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Gruffudd explained that the scammer initiated contact by sending a cellular number from the Elsbeth social media page. Once the conversation shifted to Telegram, the impersonator began sending the fabricated visual content to maintain the illusion of a genuine romantic bond. The actor noted that the woman was unaware of the deception until she met him in person at the event.

Official Police Report and Actor Response

Ioan Gruffudd has officially reported the incident to local police authorities to facilitate an investigation into the criminal activity. He provided the specific phone number used by the scammer, which is 915-272-3815, urging anyone who may have been contacted by this or similar numbers to take immediate action. He emphasized that he has taken this step to prevent further harm to other potential victims.

The actor took to his official social media platforms to clarify his communication channels and warn his fanbase about such predatory behavior. He stated that he only maintains one official social page, identified as @ioangruffudd, and never reaches out to fans via private messages or other means. This public statement serves as a direct counter-narrative to the impersonation attempts.

Security Warning for Fans and Followers

Gruffudd issued strict instructions for his followers regarding online interactions and financial safety. He declared that he will never provide his cellular number to anyone he does not know personally, nor will he ever ask fans for money. He urged everyone to ignore and block any contact that claims to be from him through unverified channels.

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The incident highlights the growing threat of AI-driven romance scams in the entertainment industry. Gruffudd, who recently welcomed a child with his wife Bianca Wallace, shared this experience to educate his audience on the sophisticated methods scammers are now employing. He reiterated that if anyone suspects they are speaking to him via an unverified medium, it is not him and they should cease communication immediately.

Next Steps for Victims and Investigation

Authorities are now investigating the phone number 915-272-3815 as part of a broader effort to track down the individual responsible for the fraud. Ioan Gruffudd encouraged other potential victims to report the scammer and their phone numbers to the police for formal investigation. This cooperative approach aims to dismantle the network behind the AI impersonation scheme.

The event at the Chattanooga Convention Center serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of digital deception. While the physical confrontation did not result in violence, it exposed the deep emotional toll such scams can take on victims. Gruffudd hopes that by sharing these details, he can protect others from falling prey to similar manipulations involving fabricated celebrity identities.