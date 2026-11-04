IO Interactive Releases Free James Bond First Light Trial for PS Plus Premium

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can now download IO Interactive's 007 First Light for free. Access the James Bond debut with Patrick Gibson for one hour on PS5.

Millions of PlayStation 5 owners holding a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription can now access IO Interactive's 007 First Light at no additional cost. The widely acclaimed action-adventure title, which serves as an origin story for the iconic spy character, is officially available as a free trial. This opportunity allows fans to experience the game without purchasing the full version immediately.

First Light Free Trial Details

The free download is exclusively available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. Users with Essential or Extra membership tiers do not qualify for this specific offer. Eligible players can locate the game within the PlayStation Plus section of their PS5 console. Specifically, they must navigate to the Premium Game Trials collection to find the entry.

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Once located, selecting 007 First Light initiates the trial process. The trial provides a one-hour window of gameplay time. This duration is calculated based on actual time spent playing the game. It does not include menu navigation or loading screens.

Gameplay and Story Context

007 First Light introduces a younger version of the character 007. The protagonist is portrayed by actor Patrick Gibson. The narrative focuses on Bond's early days within MI6. The story delivers an original espionage thriller experience.

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Players engage in dangerous missions that span across various global locations. The gameplay combines stealth mechanics with cinematic action sequences. The title retains the signature charm associated with the franchise. The experience is distinct from previous Bond video game adaptations.

Review Scores and Critical Reception

Critical reception for the title has been overwhelmingly positive since its launch. The game currently holds an 87 Metascore on Metacritic. Critics have praised the combination of espionage storytelling and action.

Screen Rant awarded the game a 9/10 score in its own review. Reviewer Kyle Gratton highlighted the innovative story celebrating Bond's legacy. The review also cited franchise-best gameplay mechanics. OpenCritic reports a 97% critics recommend rating.

Limited Time Access Benefits

The one-hour trial is sufficient to complete the opening mission. Players may reach the impressive opening title sequence during this time. The sequence features an original song by Lana Del Rey.

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Any progress made during the trial carries over to the full version. Earned trophies also transfer if the player purchases 007 First Light later. The trial timer only counts active playtime. This structure allows for a substantial taste of the larger experience. The offer provides an excellent alternative for fans awaiting the next major-screen installment. The game was originally released on May 27, 2026. It is rated Teen by the ESRB for blood, language, suggestive themes, violence, and in-game purchases. IO Interactive developed and published the title for the James Bond franchise.