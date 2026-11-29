Water-quality officials in other parts of Southern California have slapped businesses with millions in fines for polluting the stormwater system. San Diego regulators have issued none.

Trinity AudioPollution from the Tijuana River has been the San Diego region’s leading environmental crisis, drawing national attention and concerted efforts to clean it up.

But there’s another source of pollution affecting San Diego’s rivers and ocean, and environmentalists worry it’s slipping under the radar. For years, industrial sites such as cement plants, recycling facilities and metal fabricators have contributed to pollution of the region’s stormwater system, a vital piece of infrastructure that flows into bodies of water cherished by residents and relied on by aquatic species. Environmentalists and business interests agree that California is falling short on how it handles this problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Diego trails the rest of the state and Southern California’s other large jurisdictions in cracking down on industrial facilities that dump pollution into the stormwater system, according to data from the California State Water Resources Control Board, the agency charged with regulating these facilities. When it rains, heavy metals and other pollutants can cascade off the machinery and raw materials at industrial sites.