Prime Video has set the release date for Season 5 of “Invincible” alongside a teaser trailer featuring the series’ fast food chain, Burger Mart.

Premiering on the streamer Feb. 17, the fifth season picks up after the “Earth-shattering events” of Season 4. Per the series logline, “Mark searches for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything — including the relationships, friends and allies he holds dear.

Mark’s forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he’s willing to do to save his planet’s future — and if the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance. ” James Bond Shocker: Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Late Contenders for 007 After Auditioning for Denis VilleneuveBased on the comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, as well as contributing creator Ryan Ottley, the series stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J.K.

Also read Oshi no Bugle Third Season Update One Year After Season Two Finale

Simmons. Also in the voice cast are: Jonathan Banks, Eric Bauza, Clancy Brown, Christian Convery, Grey DeLisle, Zoey Deutch, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Danai Gurira, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Tatiana Maslany, Lee Pace, Aaron Paul, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, Jack Quaid, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, Matthew Rhys and Ben Schwartz.

Advertisement

“Invincible” is produced by Skybound Entertainment’s in-house animation studio Skybound Animation. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with co-executive producers Helen Leigh and Cory Walker The adult animated superhero series received three consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its voice casting. Per Amazon, Season 4 of “Invincible” became the most-watched season in the series’ history.

‘NCIS: New York’ Sells Across 135 Markets Globally How to Watch President Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview Online Free