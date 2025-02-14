Invincible Season 3 Repeats Its Best Joke, And It's Even Funnier The Second Time

Invincible season 3 continues the show's tradition of balancing brutal action with clever humor. The Narrator returns for a second hilarious interruption, proving that this recurring gag is even funnier the second time around.

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Invincible season 3 , episodes 1-4. Invincible has had several great jokes throughout its opening two seasons, and despite season 3 being more serious than ever, it still managed to repeat one of the show's best gags, which is even funnier the second time. Although the series takes a much more grounded and brutal approach to the superhero subgenre than its competitors, Invincible's humor has always been a key factor in making the franchise so good.

Among the violence and gore, Invincible still finds time for its title card jokes and hilarious interactions, helping the series stand out while remaining faithful to the source material. The light-hearted humor adds even more weight to the more bloody and emotional moments, giving the show an extra sense of realism. Rather than being silly all the time or overly serious, Prime Video's hit project has managed to find the perfect balance, just like the comics. Invincible season 2 even joked about its delays and animation issues, while the social media promotion has been hilarious, proving the franchise understands the importance of comedy. Luckily, this has created some excellent gags over the years, and season 3 just repeated the show's best one, making it even more memorable.The Narrator's Invincible Return Was Almost Identical To His Season 2 Role. He Once Again Interrupted Mark's Moment Of Intimacy To Focus On Allen The Alien's Story. Close The Narrator's appearance in Invincible season 2 provided one of the show's funniest moments so far, but his return in season 3 may have just topped it. While the character has no physical presence, he first featured in'This Missive, This Machination!' where he transitioned the story from Mark and Amber getting intimate to Allen the Alien assisting the Coalition of Planets. Deciding to break the fourth wall and have a random voice talk to the audience was unexpected, even for Invincible, but using the Narrator to interrupt a passionate moment between Mark and Amber was both hilarious yet effective. Given The Narrator's cameo was used for such a specific moment, it felt unlikely we'd ever hear from him again, but season 3 utilized him in the exact same way. Once again, he interrupted Mark's moment of passion, this time with Eve, and moved the audience's attention to Allen's story in Viltrumite captivity. Paul F. Tompkins does a great job of voicing Invincible's Narrator, and he manages to keep the same tone, cadence, and even dialogue that makes his two appearances almost identical, especially as he is used to move the spotlight from Mark to Allen on both occasions.The Narrator Interrupting Mark's Bedroom Antics Is Even Funnier The Second Time. The Idea Of The Narrator Becoming A Recurring Joke Will Make Each Appearance Even Better Than The Last Repeating the same joke twice usually runs the risk of getting tiresome, but in Invincible's case, the Narrator gag is even better the second time. Given Mark and Eve's bedroom antics followed a heartwarming montage of the couple's time together throughout the series, the last thing viewers would have expected was another appearance from the Narrator. Invincible has focused heavily on Mark and Eve's romance in season 3 as the pair have been essential to the overall narrative, and with their relationship still in its new and exciting phase, it's not a huge surprise that they'd want some private time. Having the Narrator practically become an established character with the sole purpose of protecting the audience's innocence is much funnier than him being a one-off gag. However, just like Mark and Amber in season 2, Mark and Amber's episode 4 scene is designed to build their chemistry and enhance their relationship, not to be viewed by the audience. Therefore, the Narrator once again having to intervene and redirect the story is the ideal way to naturally switch the narrative, and the playful humor feels even more effective since we've seen it before. Additionally, having the Narrator practically become an established character with the sole purpose of protecting the audience's innocence is much funnier than him being a one-off gag. Finally, Invincible Season 3 Drops One Of Its Most Overused Superhero Tropes. Invincible has consistently pushed the boundaries of superhero shows, and season 3 has gotten even better after dropping its most overused trope. Posts Using him again in season 4 may risk the joke becoming a little overdone, but having the Narrator feature in a potential fifth or sixth season would continue to make his involvement feel fresh while keeping the show's comedic aspects alive even as the tone gets even more serious. Given all the darkness that has surrounded Mark so far in season 3, having this familiar voice give him a well-deserved moment of privacy feels even better than last time, and the abrupt switch to Allen's story is hard not to get a small kick out of.





