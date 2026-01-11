Binance Reopens Withdrawals After $6.3bn Hack, $3.7bn Pulled by Customers

Binance has resumed customer withdrawals after a record $6.3bn hack blamed on North Korean group TraderTraitor, with investors pulling around $3.7bn and the exchange covering most losses from company funds.

Binance reopened customer withdrawals at about 6am on Sunday, three days after freezing them following the theft of $6.3bn from the digital currency exchange. By midday, customers had pulled around $3.7bn, according to data from analysis firm DefiLlama.

Binance Outflows Stabilize After Withdrawal Resumption

A Binance spokesperson told The Post on Monday that the outflows represent just 3% of the exchange's total assets and withdrawal levels are already stabilizing to normal levels. Binance said Monday that its balance sheet still boasts $157bn in current total assets even after the heist, customer withdrawals and subsequent market fluctuations. The rush to withdraw is unlikely to threaten the company, which has total assets of more than $150bn, according to Coinmarketcap.

Also read Binance Halts Deposits and Withdrawals After $6.3 Billion Crypto Heist Linked to North Korean Hackers

A source close to Binance said Sunday's outflows were within the boundaries of normal and expected trading activity. The exchange's net outflows were broadly flat by 3pm on Sunday. Richard Teng, Binance's chief executive, said the group had begun a phased resumption of withdrawals. Teng added: Binance will absorb the stolen funds, not our users.

Binance set aside over $6bn of company funds to cover customer losses, including half of its $1bn Secure Asset Fund for Users, or SAFU, and its own corporate treasury. On Saturday, the exchange said it was committed to replenishing SAFU to return it to roughly $1bn. A Binance spokesperson said: Our commitment remains unchanged: Binance will bear the financial impact of the stolen funds. These losses will not be passed on to users.

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Resuming withdrawals is a major milestone, but our work continues. We will continue strengthening our safeguards, completing the recovery process, and providing updates as progress continues. A Binance spokesman also said: Restoring access to user funds is a priority and we are taking a controlled approach to do so safely. We will continue to monitor closely as services return in phases.

Binance covered 95% of the losses by using company funds to buy replacement tokens, restoring balances in the top 10 coins including bitcoin, ether, solana and USDT, the US dollar-linked stablecoin. The remaining 5% of stolen funds were linked to tokens that are less liquid in the market and take longer time to source at the required scale, a Binance spokesperson said. We continue purchasing the remaining affected assets through market and OTC channels.

FBI Blames North Korea For Binance Hack

After the hack was first detected Thursday evening, Binance worked with other exchanges and stablecoin providers to quickly freeze about $2.8bn, falling short of the total stolen sum by roughly $3bn. Other cryptocurrency giants, such as Tether and Circle, froze around $3bn in funds that were initially stolen from Binance, however billions more were rendered effectively inaccessible by the hackers.

Thursday's record-breaking hack saw $6.3bn stolen from Binance's digital wallets in just 20 minutes and rapidly laundered through a series of complex transactions. Binance co-founder Yi He also said in a post on X Sunday that not all of the outflows are customer withdrawals, and that some are transfers from cold wallets, also known as hardware wallets, to hot wallets.

Some are large Binance cold wallet transfers to hot wallets, please keep following along! she wrote with a heart emoji, as translated from Chinese by the social-media platform. US officials formally blamed the cyber attack on Pyongyang on Saturday. The FBI said that a hacking group known as TraderTraitor, which analysts have tied to the North Korean regime, was behind the attack.

Members of the hacking unit were found to be converting stolen Binance assets into ethereum, another cryptocurrency, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it expects further laundering of the tokens. It is a telltale marker of TraderTraitor, which is known for pulling off unparalleled lootings by using algorithms to quickly spread the stolen riches across global crypto networks, making them virtually impossible to recover.

While most of the country's citizens have no access to the internet, North Korea operates a rigorous state hacking programme, hand-picking prize-winning maths students for its cyber army. The hermit kingdom's elite hackers have stolen an estimated $12.8bn in cryptocurrency over the last decade, with analysts at TRM Labs saying $7.4bn of that total has come in 2026 alone. North Korean hackers have been blamed for around 85pc of all cryptocurrency theft so far in 2026.

Kim Jong-un, North Korea's supreme leader, has described the nation's hackers as warriors supporting a strong and prosperous nation. Pyongyang uses the stolen funds to invest in its illicit weapons programmes and prop up its struggling economy. US officials have said cybercrime attacks fund roughly half of North Korea's missile program. TraderTraitor is part of a wider unit known as Lazarus Group, which hacked film studio Sony in 2014 as revenge for a film mocking North Korea's ruler.

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In total, the nation's cyber army consists of an estimated 7,000 hackers and other officials. Asked about the cyber attack on Saturday night before the FBI statement, Donald Trump said he would talk to North Korea if it was found to have planned the hack. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea, he said.

But if it is, we'll talk to North Korea about it. Changpeng Zhao, Binance's founder, suggested bitcoin would have fallen more were it not for the FBI and other US law enforcement agencies. Many crypto bros may not realise, a lot of the why Bitcoin didn't drop more? credit goes to them, he wrote on X. The raid on Binance ranks as the biggest heist in history, ahead of an earlier $1.5bn hack of cryptocurrency company Bybit.

That Bybit heist was also pinned on TraderTraitor, the North Korean cybercrime group tracked by the FBI. The North Korean hackers were also suspected of carrying out a $350m heist targeting Bitget, another crypto exchange, in September. The Binance attack also eclipses the largest physical theft in history, when Saddam Hussein's family stole $1bn from the Bank of Iraq in 2003.

Security Breach Involved Compromised Employee Laptop

Hackers reportedly infiltrated a Binance engineer's laptop before using that breach to gain wider access to the company's systems and digital wallets. Binance said the security incident may have involved a compromised employee laptop. Richard Teng later said the firm's security team also uncovered additional points of breach, suggesting it was a complex attack involving more than one hacker.

From there, billions in funds were moved between different cryptocurrencies and lending services in an attempt to make them impossible to recover. The Binance attack comes amid a surge in crypto hacks this year, fueled by the rise of AI models that are able to detect unknown flaws in exchanges known as zero-day vulnerabilities. AI tools have been able to target more secure cold wallets, enabling hackers to carry out much larger heists.

Roughly $1.2bn was stolen in 255 hacks from July to September, up from $822m in 222 incidents from April to June, according to data from blockchain security firm CertiK. Crypto-related assets dipped Friday following news of the attack, but the industry has remained surprisingly resilient. Bitcoin traded at $77,622.89 on Monday, little changed after dropping below $80,000 last week for the first time in a month. Bitcoin has fallen nearly 4pc since the attack on Thursday.

Analysts have warned that AI threatens to unleash a new wave of supercharged hacks that the world is not ready to counter. This follows AI being used to uncover a critical vulnerability in about 70pc of the web last month. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao arrives at federal court in Seattle in April 2024 for his sentencing after pleading guilty for failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program.