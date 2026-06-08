Investors Warned Over SpaceX IPO as Market Watchers Fear Selling Pressure

Financial experts caution that the record-breaking SpaceX IPO could prompt investors to sell existing holdings to participate, potentially creating broader market volatility. The offering, alongside upcoming AI company floats, may lead to concentrated portfolios and heightened risk for retail investors arriving after significant private market gains.

Investors have been warned to be cautious about cashing in their shares to pile into SpaceX's record-breaking stock market float this week. Elon Musk 's rocket firm is set to list in New York with a valuation of £1.3 trillion in what will be the world's biggest ever initial public offering (IPO).

UK investors have been told they have until Wednesday evening to apply for shares, and thousands have already been visiting investment platform websites to find out how to participate. Market watchers fear that the SpaceX IPO, together with forthcoming mega-floats by artificial intelligence (AI) firms OpenAI and Anthropic, could see investors dump other holdings. One UK fund manager told the Mail: 'There's a danger for all markets. This is a big retail offering.

What will investors sell to buy it? Historically, lots of IPOs creates selling pressure elsewhere.

' Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, cautioned that much of the 'explosive growth' in the companies' valuations has already taken place in private markets 'leaving retail investors at risk of arriving after much of the lift-off has already occurred'. She added: 'Investors should also be wary given that high‑profile IPOs can become catalysts for wider market moves. Investors may sell existing holdings to participate which could see them concentrate rather than diversify their portfolios.

Any disappointment in revenues ahead could trigger broader profit‑taking across technology stocks.

' The concern is that the hype surrounding these landmark listings may drive a reallocation of capital away from other positions, potentially amplifying volatility if the new issues underperform expectations. Financial advisers are urging investors to consider the long‑term implications rather than chase short‑term momentum, reminding them that IPOs often carry heightened uncertainty and that diversification remains a key principle of sound investing.

While the opportunity to gain exposure to companies like SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic is enticing, advisers stress the importance of maintaining a balanced portfolio and not over‑concentrating in a single sector or theme. The upcoming flotations are expected to draw massive attention from both retail and institutional investors, but the warning is clear: avoid liquidating established holdings without careful assessment of the overall risk profile and investment horizon





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