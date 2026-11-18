Billionaire investor Ken Fisher cautions against buying Anthropic shares on their first trading day, saying the AI trade peaked earlier this year and the IPO is overpriced, while Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei defends the company's massive spending plans.

Investors considering buying Anthropic shares on their first trading day Thursday should wait for a better entry point, according to billionaire investor Ken Fisher, founder of Fisher Investments, who warns the AI trade peaked earlier this year and sector valuations may keep falling in the short term.

Fisher told Newsweek that Anthropic's offering is probably overpriced. You almost always get a better deal, if you want to own the stock, long after it's gone public, than at the offering or shortly thereafter, he said. Offerings are not brought for the benefit of the consumer; they're brought for the benefit of the issuer, or the issuer wouldn't do them, he added.

Also read Anthropic IPO expected to price at top of range, raising $90.4 billion at $1.4 trillion valuation

Anthropic IPO Pricing and Valuation Details

Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 a share Wednesday, above its initially proposed range of $70 to $78 a share, and raised $81.34 billion, valuing the company at roughly $1.5 trillion. The stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq, in what is a major test of sentiment amid market jitters over stretched AI valuations. The company had sought to raise up to $64.4 billion at a valuation of $1.4 trillion in earlier reports, but the final deal exceeded those expectations.

Anthropic is the first of the major U.S. AI companies to go public. Despite the huge cash infusion, Anthropic faces a daunting bill for computing infrastructure. It disclosed nearly $320 billion in fixed contractual obligations as of Sept. 30, along with approximately $451 billion in leases signed but not yet commenced, and another $105.7 billion in commitments entered into after that date.

Anthropic reported $95.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and another $36.3 billion in short-term investments as of Sept. 30. Revenue reached $33.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $2.5 billion in the same period a year earlier. CEO Dario Amodei said the company hopes eventually to secure an investment-grade credit rating, potentially opening another avenue to finance its voracious appetite for computing power.

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At some point in the future, we're hoping to be investment grade, Amodei told CNBC alongside his sister, co-founder Daniela Amodei. Debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future, he added. Amodei defended the company's aggressive investment in developing more powerful models, arguing the financial returns have repeatedly justified the expense.

The returns to that are so high that we are willing to put in place these very large compute spends because historically we've seen over and over again that it pays off, he said. He also said predicting how much computing capacity Anthropic will need remains difficult, prompting the company to deliberately limit some upfront commitments and purchase additional resources as necessary.

We actually try to err on the low side and buy more on the spot market if we need to, he said. Amodei addressed Anthropic's relationship with Elon Musk's SpaceX after CNBC raised speculation that the company could scale back its use of SpaceX computing infrastructure. We're finding that compute to be, you know, high quality, he said. We're enjoying working with SpaceX.

He likewise brushed aside differences with Nvidia over US restrictions on advanced chip sales to China, saying the companies could maintain their commercial partnership despite disagreements over government policy. We've had a long and productive partnership with them, Dario said. We're not always going to agree on policy issues with our partners. Daniela pointed to Anthropic's relationships with Nvidia, Amazon, Google and Broadcom as an advantage in securing the computing resources necessary to compete with rivals.

Anthropic Defends AI Safety and Public Good Focus

The Anthropic co-founders also defended the company's emphasis on AI safety, even as its public debut exposes the business to greater scrutiny from shareholders. Dario said Anthropic deliberately restrains the pace of certain technological advances to give researchers more time to develop safeguards. He argued that the approach could ultimately pay off financially by strengthening trust among businesses that rely on its products.

Daniela said the company intends to shield consumers from electricity price increases associated with the development of data centers. We've already committed to matching whatever price differential might happen from an electricity grid perspective, she said. She stressed that the company needs to consider the impact of its expansion on communities where new infrastructure is built.

The executives also sought to reassure investors that Anthropic's unusual status as a public benefit corporation would remain central to its operations after the IPO. Daniela said the structure legally requires Anthropic to balance shareholder interests against the broader public good. It's one stop on the journey, right? she said of the offering. We're going to wake up tomorrow, and we're going to be the same company.

Dario said he and his sister had remained calm despite market volatility surrounding the closely watched debut. We think we're building something great, he said, adding that daily, weekly and even monthly market fluctuations matter less than the company's underlying business. While Fisher believes AI is a transformative technology that will have far-reaching consequences similar to the internet, he sees signs the AI trade peaked in the current cycle during May and June.

One indication for him is that semiconductor stocks, a proxy for AI companies, have seen significant declines over that period. The SOX semiconductor index, which tracks 30 semiconductor companies including Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel, has fallen 34 percent after rocketing to an all-time high in June. That new reality is reflected in Anthropic's valuation expectations, which were parsed from an initially reported $2 trillion. Do I think AI is real?

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Yes. Do I think AI will do great things? Yes. Do I think it all takes longer than its proponents think it will?

Yes, I do think it'll take longer, Fisher said. Therefore there will be disappointments. And therefore, I'm not very optimistic.

However, Fisher points out that the current hype around AI is a far cry from the dot-com bubble of the 1990s that led to a more than 77 percent crash in the Nasdaq from March 2000 to October 2002, when hordes of companies with hardly any revenue depended on selling into public markets to stay afloat. This time the IPO market has been a few big companies with actual revenue, actual businesses, that may be overvalued or not, that's debatable, but they're not going to go poof and disappear off the face of the earth the way so many dot coms did between 2002 and 2004, said Fisher.

Ken Fisher Warns Against Nvidia Stock Declines

Nvidia's stock has nose dived 27 percent since a New York Times report that led to the resignation of its charismatic CEO Jensen Huang. Despite Nvidia being what Fisher describes as a major holding of Fisher Investments, he is reluctant to call the declines a buying opportunity. Fisher believes much of Nvidia's success has been down to the management structure that Huang put in place, which the board will be unable or unwilling to preserve.

Jensen Huang traveled all around the world, being a salesman for Nvidia product, and how he pulled all that off successfully is unique. So I'm not sure that the replacement for it succeeds, Fisher said. If the replacement for it is not destructive to the culture of what Nvidia is, and allows Nvidia's management to go on doing what it's doing, then I think it's a buying opportunity.

If the replacement says we got to bring in somebody who would manage it the way somebody might manage IBM, I think the stock is probably not, he added. While Colette Kress has been named as Nvidia's interim CEO, Fisher said he would be open to Huang returning, providing the right guard rails were put in place.

Fisher Criticizes Treasury Secretary on Nvidia Leadership

However, in a call with investors after Nvidia published third quarter earnings on Tuesday, the chairman of Nvidia's board, Harvey Jones, said the board does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. Fisher slammed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for his recent intervention when he told Fox News on Sunday that Nvidia's culture needed a dramatic shake-up and the board should go outside the company in its search for a new leader.

I am appalled that a Treasury Secretary would say such things. It's not in his remit, said Fisher. Normally, Treasury secretaries don't get involved with trying to tell businesses what to do. Looking ahead to 2027, Fisher believes risks loom in places that are not on investors' radars.

These include the private credit market, where disruptions could force a regulatory intervention such as the mark-to-market rules that Fisher believes led to the financial crisis in 2008-2009, as well as geopolitical risks in relations between India, China and Pakistan as the areas north of Iran.