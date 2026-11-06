Investors in Trump's Crypto Coin Are Now Screwed Beyond Belief

Prices for Donald Trump's notorious crypto currency are in the toilet after the midterms, though many investors are still holding out hope.

If you’re one of the nearly one million of investors who bought into Donald Trump’s pet crypto coin, the best time to sell was January of 2025, before the whales cashed out and sent prices tumbling.

The second best time was yesterday. Trump’s memecoin has suffered a massive fall-off in the wake of the US midterm elections, tumbling to an all-time-low of $1.12, down from an already paltry $1.70 just prior to the all-important round of voting. Even a month ago, holders of the crypto currency could have gotten out at roughly $2.00 a pop. Obviously, anybody short-sighted enough to approach Trump coin as an investment is getting pummeled.

Also read Trump-Linked Crypto Tokens Fall Amid Democratic Midterm Wins While Bitcoin Rallies

But with a current market cap of around $340 million, there are clearly more than a few people hoping against hope for a turnaround. It’s a fitting end for a crypto venture that many had pegged as a grift from the very start.

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Unfortunately, many more fell for the scam,that some 21 well-timed whales pulled the rug on coin holders early into the currency’s launch, getting out with some $214 million and sending the value plummeting.that Trump had raked in over $1 billion from all of his crypto dealings combined since returning to the Oval Office in 2025 — money ripped from the hands of the MAGA movement’s most devoted followers.