Top investors urge the UK government to abolish stamp duty and reform pension fund rules to prevent companies like Compass Group from relocating to New York.

Top City bosses have issued a stark ultimatum to the Labour government, demanding immediate intervention to stem the drain of major British firms from the London stock market. This urgent call to action follows the announcement that Catering Group Compass intends to move its primary listing to New York by 2028, a development that has sparked fresh fears of severe economic damage to the City of London.

Andrea Rossi, chief executive of the investment group M&G, has pledged that his fund managers will vote against Compass Group’s relocation plans. In a letter to the Financial Times, Rossi described the catering giant’s decision as a further warning about the declining health of the UK stock market. He argued that the continued departure of such major companies should concern anyone invested in Britain’s long-term economic future.

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Rossi called for a targeted package of government interventions designed to reverse the outflow of capital. Central to his proposal is the removal or significant reduction of stamp duty on share trading, a tax he identifies as a primary factor eroding the competitiveness of London’s markets. He insists that the government must take a stand to restore liquidity and encourage capital retention within domestic equities.

Veteran industrialist Simon Peckham, former boss of Melrose, strongly echoed these concerns regarding the structural flaws in the current market regime. Peckham described stamp duty as a tax that disproportionately affects ordinary citizens and their pension funds. He stated that while abolishing the tax would be a sensible step, the most critical issue is the drastic reallocation of institutional capital away from UK equities.

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Peckham highlighted a stark decline in domestic ownership, noting that UK pension schemes once held between 55 percent and 60 percent of stock market shares. Today, that figure has plummeted to just 4 percent of these equities. He warned that removing such a massive amount of liquidity from the market makes growth nearly impossible, as funds have refocused on buying government debt rather than supporting corporate expansion.

The former Melrose boss argued that regulators must change the risk profile requirements for insurance companies and pension funds. He suggested that independent trustees need to feel more comfortable with equity risk instead of defaulting to low-returning government debt. Peckham emphasized that the government has the power to change these rules and free money back into the London stock market.

Compass Group, recognized as the world’s largest catering group and the eleventh largest company on the FTSE 100, represents the latest high-profile defection from the UK listing regime. Its decision to switch its primary listing to New York adds to a growing list of British firms that have made similar moves in recent years.

Other notable companies that have relocated or adopted dual listings include building materials group CRH, Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment, plumber Ferguson, and fintech Wise. Additionally, AstraZeneca has taken a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange alongside its London presence, raising concerns that it may eventually make a permanent move to the US.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, responded to the string of corporate departures by stating that the trend indicates something negative is occurring within the broader economy. She argued that the exodus of such significant entities reflects deeper systemic issues that require urgent political attention and reform.

In response to the mounting pressure, a government spokesman affirmed that the UK remains a leading global financial center. The official statement expressed determination to make Britain the best place for companies to start, scale, list, and stay, though critics argue that concrete policy changes are needed to back up these assertions.

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The coming months will likely see intensified debate over tax reforms and regulatory changes aimed at reversing the outflow of British corporate listings. Industry experts warn that without significant intervention, the liquidity crisis will continue to weaken the UK’s position as a global financial hub.

Investors are now watching closely to see if the new administration will heed the warnings from top financial leaders. The outcome of the vote against Compass Group’s move could set a critical precedent for how London retains its status as a premier destination for international business.

The debate over stamp duty and pension fund behavior has moved from theoretical discussions to immediate political action. Business leaders are no longer just criticizing the status quo but are actively mobilizing their voting power to force change.

This concerted effort by top City bosses underscores the severity of the challenge facing the London stock market. The potential loss of a company like Compass Group is seen not just as a corporate decision but as a signal of broader economic malaise that requires a comprehensive governmental response.

As the deadline for Compass Group’s decision approaches, the pressure on policymakers to deliver tangible reforms will only increase. The financial sector is demanding a clear roadmap for restoring confidence and ensuring that British companies remain rooted in London for the long term.