Investment Firm Warns Britons Against Relying on Buy-to-Let Property for Retirement Funding

A major investment firm, Rathbones, has warned Britons that the golden age of property investment is over and that buy-to-let property is no longer a reliable investment for short or mid-term growth. The firm advises clients to focus on stock market investments instead.

Britons should no longer rely on buy-to-let property to fund their retirement, a major investment firm has warned. Wealth manager Rathbones said the golden age of property investment was over, and that weak house price growth meant bricks and mortar was 'no longer a reliable investment for people seeking short or mid-term growth.

' It added that while property returns previously exceeded that of other investments over thirty years, this was no longer the case. After adjusting for inflation, the average UK home was worth less in 2025 than in 2016, with the proceeds of a typical house sale buying less than they would have nearly a decade earlier, Rathbones said.

Therefore, it is advising clients to focus on stock market investments. Those who did so in the last year would have made six times better returns than those relying on property, it claimed. Losing ground: House prices lagged inflation and investment portfolios in the past year





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Rathbones Buy-To-Let Property Retirement Funding Stock Market Investments House Price Growth Inflation Investment Returns House Prices Buy-To-Let Investments Property Investment Household Wealth British Attitudes To Wealth Economic Shifts House Prices In London House Prices In Westminster House Prices In Kensington And Chelsea

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