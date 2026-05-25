Investing Made Easy: A Guide to Starting Investing from Scratch

This article provides a comprehensive guide to starting investing from scratch, explaining the benefits of investing, the different types of platforms available, and the key to success in investing from scratch.

It has never been easier to start investing in the stock market and put your money to work. But with dozens of investing platforms to choose from, 1,500 companies listed on the UK stock market , and more than 4,000 investment funds available, new investors often end up baffled by choice.

The key to success when it comes to investing from scratch is to keep it simple and keep costs down. There is no need for investing to be complicated and nowadays it can also be phenomenally accessible and cheap. DIY investing platforms let you invest around the world at a low cost and with very little hassle, using your computer or your phone. You can pick your own investments or be hands-off and let someone else do it.

Even a small monthly investment can make a big difference. If you invested £100 a month for 20 years, with an average 7 per cent annual return, you could build a pot worth £52,000. The simplest and cheapest way to do this is to combine a low-cost investing platform with a fund that invests in shares and government or company bonds.

When you invest in shares, you take ownership of a small slice of a company and if it does well then the share price should rise and your stake will go up in value. Bonds are essentially IOUs issued by companies and governments, which borrow money from investors over a period of time in return for a set interest payment each year. They are considered lower risk than shares, as the return is more certain.

You should get paid unless the government or company that issues the bond goes bust. Building your own portfolio takes time and effort, which can be a bit daunting for some first-time investors.

However, for those who would prefer a more hands-off approach, there are shortcut options in the form of multi-asset funds. This type of fund makes the investment decisions on your behalf, splitting your money across a mix of different assets, mainly shares and bonds. The theory is that different types of investments are unlikely to all outperform or underperform at the same time, which reduces the volatility of your overall portfolio.

For easy investing, he recommends funds such as Vanguard LifeStrategy, BlackRock MyMap, Legal & General Investment Management Multi-Index, which offer different risk levels that you can choose from depending on what suits you. Why investing matters But before you jump in, it’s important to consider why investing matters and how much you can afford to invest. Investing has historically proven to be the best way to grow your wealth and beat inflation.

The most recent Barclays Equity Gilt study, which looks at long-term returns going back to 1899, shows that if you had invested £100 in the UK stock market in 1945, by the end of 2024 it would have risen to £326,231, with dividends reinvested. In contrast, that £100 saved in cash would have been worth £7,123, thanks to the interest paid and compounded over the same period.

Your investments could fall in value in a way that cash savings won’t but over the long-term you should be rewarded. Due to this extra risk, you shouldn't invest your rainy-day fund or money you need in full in the short-term. This should be kept safely in readily accessible cash savings. But savings over and above this can be diverted to investing to boost your chance of inflation-beating returns.

Make investing a habit You can invest a lump sum, make regular investments, or do a combination of both. You don't need a large amount to start investing and some platforms offer regular investing of £25 per month or less.

The advantage of regular monthly investing is that it builds a habit, allowing you to steadily build up your portfolio and avoid a sudden downward lurch in the market that could have a damaging impact on a large lump sum invested. Slow and steady wins the race over the long-term when it comes to investing and regular monthly investment can really pay off. Investing in shares vs funds You also need to decide how engaged you want to be.

This will inform where you choose to invest, as platforms range from those with a full DIY offering, where you can pick shares around the world, to do-it-for-you services that will select your investments. Investing in individual company shares may sound exciting, but it requires a lot of time and effort. You need to fully research companies you invest in, learn how to read company reports and balance sheets.

Share investors need to build a diversified portfolio, which experts typically recommend should hold at least 20 stocks in a broad spread of companies. Join the discussionIs investing in the stock market really the best way for ordinary people to secure their financial future? What's your view? Investing in shares vs fund





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Investing Stock Market Low-Cost Investing DIY Investing Platforms Multi-Asset Funds Shares Bonds Risk Returns Inflation-Beating Returns Diversified Portfolio Do-It-For-You Services Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Investing Hands-Off Approach Low-Cost Investing Platforms Regular Monthly Investing Slow And Steady Wins The Race Do-It-For-You Services Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Investing Hands-Off Approach Low-Cost Investing Platforms Regular Monthly Investing Slow And Steady Wins The Race

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