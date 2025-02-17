Investing in Your Workforce: The Key to Healthcare Resilience

Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief physician executive of Press Ganey, shares insights on building resilient healthcare organizations during challenging times. Drawing from her experience and Press Ganey's data, she emphasizes the importance of investing in a high-reliability foundation, fostering a culture of safety, and practicing effective communication.

All healthcare organizations face unexpected challenges, but those that invest in their workforce before disaster strikes are more likely to emerge successful, according to Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief physician executive of Press Ganey. Compton-Phillips spoke on Newsweek's virtual panel February 13, titled ' Crisis Management : A Crash Course for Health Care Leaders.' She shared lessons learned from her work at Press Ganey—which has data on about 90 percent of U.S.

healthcare organizations—as well as her previous leadership roles at Providence and Kaiser Permanente. The beginning of this decade has been a 'fantastic stress test for the healthcare industry,' Compton-Phillips said. Health systems have faced the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice crises, workforce shortages, and financial lows. According to Press Ganey's data, organizations that invested in the principles of high reliability were most resilient through stressful periods. Health systems with high reliability foundations are better equipped to maintain performance over time, per Compton-Phillips. Press Ganey's website outlines four fundamentals of high reliability organizing: adopting a goal of zero harm, measuring harm and making it visible, fostering a fair and just culture, and practicing daily check-ins for safety. 'It's about cultivating an environment where everyone in the organization, from the C-suite to the front-line worker, understands what it takes to minimize harm, manage risk and respond nimbly when things go wrong,' Compton-Phillips said. She recalled working at a California health system when wildfires hit, which claimed the homes of numerous employees and left others in evacuation zones. People wanted to come to work but had nowhere safe to leave their pets. Local hospital leadership set up separate rooms for cats and dogs—and even carved out an area of the parking lot for horses—so that employees did not have to decide between coming to work and protecting their animals. Empowering people to take charge and meet the needs of a given situation is essential, Compton-Phillips said—and so is communication. During her time at Providence, one of the system's hospitals was caring for victims of a school shooting. The health system's leadership worked to inform the community without compromising protected health information. At the same time, it was vital to preserve internal communication channels, ensuring that emergency room clinicians, first responders, and families were supported as they navigated a traumatizing situation. 'That communication has to be two ways,' she said, 'and it's steeped in the trust and relationships you've built during the good times that you can draw on during the hard times.' Compton-Phillips recommends practice in addition to preparation. Even if the situation doesn't play out exactly as planned, walkthroughs build confidence and could be useful down the road. When Compton-Phillips led clinical operations at Providence, her team practiced what they would do if they had a patient with Ebola. When they got their first patient with COVID-19, they knew how to handle it. 'We had not just planned on paper, we practiced,' she said. 'Our people knew what to do to respond.





