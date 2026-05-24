Investing in Gilts: A Tax-Free Strategy for Consistent Income

Gilts are a clever and relatively simple way of buying UK Government bonds that can secure some of the best rates around, even when interest rates plummet. By building a 'gilt ladder,' investors can reduce their interest rate risk and guarantee regular payments. This strategy can be particularly helpful for higher earners who have already maxed out their Isas and are looking for tax-efficient investment options.

Canny investors are using a nifty trick to guarantee a steady tax-free income. By buying UK Government bonds known as gilts, they can secure some of the best rates around, even when interest rates plummet.

Gilts pay out a regular income, called a coupon, and at a set date, you get all your money back – except in the extremely unlikely event the UK Government defaults on its debt. UK gilts can be bought through all investing platforms and have made it easy to stash them in your ISA. And financial advisers increasingly tend to recommend them to higher earners who have already maxed out their Isas for the tax perks they offer.

By maturing serially over time, a 'gilt ladder' can reduce interest rate risk and guarantee regular payments. This approach can be particularly useful for those in retirement who want to generate structured, reliable returns





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Investing in Gilts: A Tax-Free Strategy for Consistent IncomeGilts are a clever and relatively simple way of buying UK Government bonds that can secure some of the best rates around, even when interest rates plummet. By building a 'gilt ladder,' investors can reduce their interest rate risk and guarantee regular payments. This strategy can be particularly helpful for higher earners who have already maxed out their Isas and are looking for tax-efficient investment options.

Read more »