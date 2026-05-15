Investing for Children: A Guide to Starting Early and Staying Focused

This article discusses the importance of investing for children and provides guidance on how to get started. It highlights the benefits of investing early and the power of compounding over a long period. The article also mentions Paula Radcliffe's encouragement to parents and the new data from Alliance Witan on the current state of child investment.

Over the past month, my seven-year-old daughter Brooke has become interested in running. She has undertaken a Parkrun, a free weekend organized run, and has achieved personal bests each week.

Paula Radcliffe, a former marathon world record holder, has come out to encourage parents to invest for their children. According to new data from Alliance Witan, only one in 10 parents currently invest on behalf of their children. Paula Radcliffe emphasizes the importance of starting early and staying focused on long-term objectives when investing for children.

My wife and I invest £75 per month into a stocks and shares Isa for our daughters, and we plan to continue this investment for the next 18 years. We believe that time is on their side and that the effects of compounding are extraordinary over a long period. We also plan to gift a lump sum when they reach adulthood, help them with the property ladder, and cover the cost of following their sporting or musical ambitions





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Investing For Children Paula Radcliffe Alliance Witan Junior Parkrun Stocks And Shares Isa Compounding Financial Literacy

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