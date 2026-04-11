Investing.com Recommends Defense and Energy Stocks Amid US Congressional Gridlock

Investing.com advises shifting capital to defense suppliers, domestic energy firms, and market infrastructure companies like Heico and First Solar due to reduced regulatory risk from a split Congress.

Investing.com has issued a strategic recommendation for institutional investors to rotate capital away from expensive megacap technology stocks and toward defense suppliers, domestic energy producers, and market infrastructure operators. This shift is driven by the expectation that a divided US Congress following the midterm elections will result in legislative gridlock. The publisher argues that this political stalemate removes the tail risk of sweeping tax reforms and aggressive new regulations, creating a historically reliable seasonal tailwind for equity markets.

Gridlock Removes Regulatory Tail Risk

A split Washington has historically meant frozen tax and regulatory risk, which reduces uncertainty for corporate earnings forecasts. Investing.com contends that when neither political party can push through major legislative changes, the earnings of companies dependent on specific tax codes or subsidy regimes become easier to predict. This predictability is described as a feature rather than a bug for equity investors, making the post-midterm window one of the more rewarding stretches of the presidential cycle.

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The core mechanism behind this investment thesis is the compression of the risk premium assigned to policy-sensitive sectors. By eliminating the possibility of unpredictable legislative surprises, such as aggressive new regulations or sudden tax code overhauls, the market assigns lower risk premiums to companies that operate independently of partisan outcomes. This structural certainty allows investors to focus on fundamental business metrics rather than political volatility.

Defense and Infrastructure Beneficiaries Identified

Institutional money is described as moving toward bipartisan beneficiaries that thrive regardless of which party holds which chamber. Investing.com specifically highlights Heico and TransDigm as aerospace and defense suppliers that benefit from sustained defense budgets. These companies have aftermarket-heavy economics that depend less on single procurement decisions and more on flight hours, fleet age, and consistent government spending. Neither political party typically wants to be seen cutting defense spending, ensuring a stable revenue stream for these contractors.

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The publication also identifies Cboe Global Markets and Tradeweb Markets as key players in the market-infrastructure sector. These entities do not require a directional market movement to generate profits; they rely on trading volume. Election periods reliably generate hedging activity in options markets and heavy issuance in debt markets, which directly benefits these platforms. Cboe saw a weekly gain of +7.4% and a monthly increase of +26.9%, while Tradeweb recorded a weekly rise of +4.9% and a monthly jump of +23.0%.

First Solar receives the most detailed treatment among the recommended picks. The article argues that the worst-case scenario for clean-energy incentives, specifically a full repeal of Inflation Reduction Act manufacturing subsidies, has been effectively taken off the table by congressional gridlock. This makes Section 45X credits practically untouchable, providing a stable regulatory environment for domestic solar manufacturing.

First Solar Financial Metrics and Capacity

First Solar is positioned as the only major Western solar manufacturer fully free of Chinese supply chains. The company boasts a multi-year order book and a new South Carolina plant coming online, with domestic capacity positioned to exceed 17 GW by 2027. These operational fundamentals are supported by strong financial performance, including roughly 27% revenue growth over the past year and a record quarterly net profit of $347 million, which represents a 65% increase year over year.

The financial valuation of First Solar is cited as attractive relative to its growth trajectory. The company reports gross margins of 47%, a valuation near 15 times earnings, and a PEG ratio of 0.48. These metrics suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its earnings potential, especially given the protected status of its manufacturing subsidies under current legislative conditions.

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Performance Data and Subscription Context

Investing.com supports its recommendations with recent stock performance data, noting that Heico gained +8.7% in a week and TransDigm rose +6.3%. These short-window price actions are presented as evidence of immediate market recognition of the gridlock thesis. However, the publisher clarifies that these figures represent marketing claims from its own models rather than independent research findings.

The article serves as a promotional piece for the publisher's subscription research service, offering up to 55% off for new subscribers. It cites a cumulative return of +166.05% for its tech picks since November 2023, comparing this performance against the S&P 500. Investors are advised to read the stock selections and performance figures with the understanding that they originate from the publisher's internal strategies and should not be construed as guaranteed future results.