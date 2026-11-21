The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a white truck that was hauling plywood on eastbound I-10 near SR 85 on November 10.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a white truck that was hauling plywood on eastbound I-10 near SR 85 on November 10.

Officials say a large piece of plywood became detached from the truck and struck a vehicle behind it, critically injuring the driver. The Arizona Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a white truck that was hauling plywood on eastbound I-10 near SR 85 around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2026. A large piece of plywood became detached from the truck and struck a vehicle behind it, critically injuring the driver.

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Investigators believe the truck driver may not have known that the plywood had fallen from the vehicle. If you have information, please call 877-429-8477 or visit https://t.co/AITntRPBYv please reference Incident #I26069459 — Dept. of Public Safety November 20, 2026 Investigators believe the truck driver may not have known that the plywood had fallen from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-429-8477. Latest from ABC15: