Investigators say explosion killed man inside SUV on Eisenhower Expressway

An explosion killed a man in an SUV on the Eisenhower Expressway on Thursday and led to an hours-long closure.

Police first began investigating around 10 a.m. near Manheim Road, where an SUV was stopped in the outbound lanes. The expressway was shut down for hours after a person was found dead.

Federal agents and a bomb squad spent hours examining the vehicle and evidence at the scene. The explosion was confirmed after an investigation involving ATF Chicago and the FBI. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

"No evidence was found to indicate this was connected to any other event or that any other individuals were involved," The ATF Chicago said in a written statement. The Medical Examiner has not released the person's name or the manner of death, but confirmed the person was a man. Initial reports suggest shell casings surrounded the car and in several lanes of the expressway, with officers putting down dozens of evidence markers as they investigated.

ATF officials did not confirm details on the shell casings. The FBI said Friday they would release more information on the investigation when appropriate. Person found fatally shot inside car in Mill Ruins Park, police say





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