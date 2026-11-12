Investigators renew push to solve 1979 Caledonia cornfield killing of Tammy Jo Alexander

47 years after 16-year-old Tammy Jo Alexander was found shot in a Livingston County cornfield, investigators are re-examining evidence with new tech. Her sister still hopes a tip about “Auto Sports, Inc.” could crack it.

Rochester, N.Y. — Nearly five decades after a teenage girl was found shot to death in a Livingston County cornfield, investigators and her family say they are still determined to find out who killed Tammy Jo Alexander.

Alexander’s body was discovered in a field in rural Caledonia in November 1979. She was 16 and from Florida. For 36 years, she was known only as Jane Doe until a DNA breakthrough led to her identification in 2015. It was Nov. 10, 1979, when the body of a teenager who had been shot was found in a Caledonia field off Route 20.

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Despite thousands of leads over the years, no one has been charged in her death. Now, 47 years after her death, Alexander’s sister, Pamela Dyson, said she still hopes the case will be solved.

“It's you know part of my bucket list, hoping that this will be solved in my lifetime. But I'm also realistic. I realize that's a big, you know, a big hope, and I do have hope,” Dyson said. Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigator James Merrick said Alexander was found wearing tan corduroys and a red nylon windbreaker made by a company called “Auto Sports, Inc.” Merrick said investigators still have the clothing and are continuing to re-examine evidence as technology improves.

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“We still have the clothing and whatnot, and you know, we're still working through all that with the newer with the newer technology that's available,” Merrick said. “I still hold out hope that someday we're going to be able to, you know, hopefully, you know, bring some sort of conclusion to this,” Merrick said. Dyson said she has come to terms with the possibility that the person responsible may never be found.

“I'm saddened that it hasn't been solved. I also realize that over the years, as long as it's been, there's probably not been a lot of new information or leads,” she said. Still, Dyson urged anyone with information to come forward, saying answers would matter even if the person responsible is no longer alive.

“I think an answer to this, or knowing who did it, even if they passed away, would be like a celebration for our family and for everyone that's ever been involved in this case,” Dyson said. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. -