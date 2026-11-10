Investigators Release Crash Photos as UK Couple Killed in Greece Honeymoon Tragedy

Greek authorities released harrowing photos of a Bell 206 crash that killed Blackstone vice president Alexander Cromie and Bain consultant Marie Ebert on Sifnos island.

Ax investigators have released harrowing photographs of the wreckage from a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of a newlywed British couple during their honeymoon in Greece. Alexander Cromie, 31, and Marie Ebert, 30, were among the three fatalities when the private air taxi plunged to the ground on the island of Sifnos on August 17 this year.

The couple, who resided in London, had hired the Bell 206 helicopter to travel from the village of Markopoulo near Athens to the popular Cycladic destination for their honeymoon. Along with pilot Giorgos Raikos, 55, they suffered fatal injuries after the aircraft rotated erratically before bursting into flames upon impact near the island's heliport.

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Preliminary Report Details Sudden Loss of Control

A preliminary report released by the Hellenic Air and Railway Safety Investigation Authority (HARSIA) states that the helicopter suddenly lost control around its vertical axis immediately before the crash. The investigation document, which did not identify a definitive mechanical cause, noted that the aircraft ended up upside down and was almost completely destroyed by fire after hitting the ground.

The report confirmed that the Bell 206 had already completed one flight earlier in the day. It had flown from Athens International Airport to the islands of Syros, Folegandros, and Santorini before returning to Athens without apparent incident prior to the fatal journey. Investigators released scene photos showing the charred remains of the helicopter, surrounding vegetation, and debris scattered up to 50 meters away from the main chassis.

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Corporations Pay Tribute to Victims

Mr. Cromie served as the vice president of private wealth solutions at Blackstone's London office, while Ms. Ebert worked for the consultancy firm Bain & Company. In a tribute sent to the Daily Mail, Blackstone expressed shock at the tragic passing of Mr. Cromie and his wife, describing him as beloved by everyone who knew or worked with him. The firm extended its thoughts and prayers to the victims' loved ones.

Bain & Company described Ms. Ebert as a much-loved and deeply respected member of their London team. The company stated she was exceptional at her job, admired by all colleagues, and had an extraordinary future ahead. They expressed devastation at her loss and extended sympathies to her family, Mr. Cromie's family, and the family of the pilot who also lost his life.

Pilot Experience and Wreckage Analysis

Greek media reports indicate that Mr. Raikos, a retired Greek Air Force officer, possessed extensive flying experience and had previously piloted military Chinook helicopters. The preliminary investigation found that the Bell 206 plunged into a wall situated between two uneven plateaus. Upon impact, the main rotor blades detached and were found 48 meters away from the crash site.

Forensic analysis of the wreckage revealed that all blades of the first stage of the axial compressor, a critical engine component responsible for drawing in and compressing air, were shattered at their roots. The drive shaft in the tail rotor and the pitch control rod of the tail rotor blades were also broken in multiple places, with one blade found detached four meters from the wreckage.

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Emergency Response and Local Aftermath

The Greek fire service reported that the crash triggered an alarm heard across the island, a popular summer destination in the Cyclades. Emergency services rushed to the scene where smoke billowed over the site, but were unable to save the passengers and pilot. Local residents described the scene as a shapeless mass inside which the two charred bodies were located.

Manolis Fountoulakis, the deputy mayor of Sifnos, told Greek news site NewsIT that there was nothing left of the aircraft. Residents reported that the helicopter experienced mechanical failure in the air and made a loud, strange noise, described as similar to that of military aircraft, before the tragic impact occurred.