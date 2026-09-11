NTSB Recovers Learjet Black Box in Florida Crash; Investigators Evaluate Audio for Nov. 1 Accident

Investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet that crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Nov. 1, killing all nine people on board. The device is being evaluated in Washington as the NTSB continues to examine wreckage and weather as factors.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the primary crash site in Palm Beach County, Florida, where a Learjet collided with a busy roadway on November 1, killing all nine people on board. The device was retrieved from the wreckage and immediately transported to the NTSB Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, DC, for critical evaluation.

The recovery marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the fatal accident. Federal officials are now working to determine whether the recorder is functioning properly and if any audio data was successfully captured during the final moments of the flight. This information could prove vital in understanding the events leading up to the plane's plummet.

Also read NTSB Recovers Cockpit Voice Recorder from Learjet 60 Crash Near Greenacres

The Learjet was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it crashed into a South Florida mobile home park. The $2 million private aircraft went down in a high-speed, nose-dive crash that was captured on camera by witnesses. The impact killed everyone on the plane instantly and injured only one person on the ground.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy emphasized the importance of recovering all physical evidence. She urged anyone who found or recovered debris from the crash site to contact the agency immediately so it can be retrieved for analysis. She stated that collecting all available wreckage is critical to helping determine the precise cause of the accident.

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Authorities have already discovered another crucial piece of evidence miles away from the main crash site. Investigators found a majority of the jet's left elevator, which is the part of the tail that helps pilots control the nose tilt. This component is essential for understanding the aircraft's final flight dynamics.

NTSB member Tom Chapman explained that three pieces of debris were located between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the crash site. This distance indicates that parts broke away before the plane hit the ground. However, investigators have not yet determined if the breakaway caused the plane to dive or if heavy force during the crash caused the parts to separate.

Weather conditions remain a major focus of the investigation. Scattered storms were moving across the region at the time of the crash. One pilot told air traffic control in an unworried tone that ice was forming on the plane but was manageable. The pilot also noted that turbulence was throwing the craft up and down by about 700 feet.

Shortly after that communication, the crew reported precipitation and asked to climb to 37,000 feet. The controller approved the request. Less than 30 seconds later, the plane began to plummet, and investigators are now examining whether the weather contributed to the loss of control.

The investigation will also scrutinize the plane's maintenance history and the decisions made in the cockpit. Authorities are reviewing the procedures of the pilots and the actions of air traffic control. These factors are being weighed alongside the physical evidence to piece together the sequence of events.

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The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report in about a month. However, settling on a probable cause will likely take one to two years. A similar case occurred in January 2025, when investigators recovered a recorder from a medical evacuation jet in Philadelphia but determined it had not worked for several years.

Among those killed in the crash were co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras and the family's nanny, Anita Ramirez Cetina, who was 24 years old. The community is still reeling from the tragedy that struck a busy roadway and residential area in South Florida.

The excavation work at the crash site is now complete. Investigators have secured the area and focused all efforts on recovering evidence and analyzing data. The cockpit voice recorder is part of what is known as a black box, which smaller commercial, corporate, and private aircraft are required to have.

Every recovered piece of the aircraft and every audio fragment will help paint a picture of the final moments. The NTSB continues to work diligently to provide answers to the families and the public. The investigation remains active as experts analyze the data in Washington.