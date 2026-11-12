Investigators Probe Cause of 96-Year-Old Brooklyn Building Collapse

City records reveal months of demolition and construction near the site of a collapsed 96-year-old building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Investigators are examining debris and construction safety protocols, including retaining walls and excavation practices, to determine the cause of the incident that shocked residents.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn -- City records show demolition and construction work had been going on for months next to a 96-year-old Brooklyn building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. thatInvestigators are now examining the debris left behind to determine what caused the collapse, which shocked residents and left city leaders with unanswered questions.

Google Maps imagery shows the commercial building that once stood at the adjacent construction site. Compared with NewsCopter 7 video from Wednesday, the neighboring building is gone, and rubble fills the construction site next door. Construction safety expert Glenn Corbett of John Jay College, who has not investigated the site, said excavation work near older structures can present stability concerns.

Also read Mamdani orders probe into how accused Brooklyn jogger killer landed DOE job

"When you go and dig next to these kind of buildings, there's always an issue of stability," Corbett said. Corbett said retaining walls, or shores, commonly used to support the perimeter of construction pits, can become a point of concern during investigations.

"What was it not built correctly with the size of the members, the wood panels not large enough was the... if there was steel involved, which I believe there was, was that not, was that not up to speed as far as what's required? " Corbett said. According to Department of Buildings records, one summons was issued in April for the construction site along Bedford Avenue. A stop-work order was allegedly violated but was later resolved.

Advertisement

Blueprints show a mixed-use building was under construction at the site, with plans for retail space, medical services and residential apartments. Eyewitness News found no building violations for the site of the building that collapsed. Corbett said it is important for New York City to understand the cause of the deadly incident.1 hour agoEyewitness News called the number listed for the contractor who received the summons in April.

The contractor said the company carried out the demolition work but had left the job site by late April or early May. He said he was not aware of any existing condition of the shores. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,