Investigators Probe Altitude Readings and Communication Errors in Helicopter-Jet Collision

The NTSB is investigating the fatal mid-air collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National Airport. The investigation focuses on potential inaccuracies in the helicopter's altitude readings and possible communication errors that may have contributed to the crash.

Salvage crews are working to recover wreckage near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash occurred on January 29, 2025, resulting in the deaths of all five crew members on board the helicopter.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) believe the helicopter may have had inaccurate altitude readings in the moments before the collision and may not have received key instructions from air traffic controllers. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy stated that the recording from the Black Hawk helicopter cockpit suggests an incomplete radio transmission potentially left the crew without understanding how to reposition themselves just before the crash. She explained that the transmission was interrupted, leaving them unable to hear the words 'pass behind the' because the helicopter’s microphone key was pressed simultaneously. Additionally, investigators believe the helicopter pilots may have missed part of another communication, where the tower informed them about the jet shifting to a different runway. Homendy revealed that the helicopter was on a 'check' flight that night, involving the pilot undergoing an annual test and a test on using night vision goggles. Investigators believe the crew was wearing night vision goggles throughout the flight. The collision occurred at an altitude of about 325 feet, which would put the Black Hawk above its 200-foot limit for that location. The NTSB is still investigating several aspects of the crash, including potential issues with the helicopter's altimeters and the role of night vision goggles. It will take more than a year to finalize the NTSB report on this collision





