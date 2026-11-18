Investigators found evidence that two smaller fires involving escaped hydrocarbon vapors occurred at the Clean Harbors hazardous waste facility in La Porte within the week before Tuesday’s explosion.

An explosion heard and felt miles away from a hazardous waste facility Tuesday night is now raising new questions after investigators revealed evidence of two earlier fires involving the same waste treatment process.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office released its findings Wednesday morning, identifying the cause of the explosion at Clean Harbors, located at 2027 Independence Parkway South. Investigators say hydrocarbon vapors ignited inside a vessel used to treat hazardous liquid waste, triggering an explosion and fire shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. But the latest findings reveal a detail not previously disclosed. Investigators found evidence of two minor fires involving the facility’s hazardous liquid waste treatment process during the preceding week.

Also read Emergency crews respond to tank fire at La Porte facility, Deer Park officials say

Those earlier incidents involved flammable hydrocarbon vapors escaping from the treatment process and catching fire. Tuesday night’s explosion was different. This time, investigators say the vapors ignited inside the treatment vessel, creating an explosion followed by a fire. A system designed to prevent ignition According to the fire marshal’s office, the vessel involved in the explosion was equipped with a pressurized nitrogen system.

The purpose of the system was to reduce the possibility of flammable vapors igniting inside the vessel. The equipment was also connected to an incineration system designed to treat hydrocarbon vapors through controlled combustion. Despite those systems, investigators determined hydrocarbon vapors ignited inside the vessel. The fire marshal’s office has not explained whether the nitrogen system was operating properly when the explosion occurred.

Investigators say preliminary findings suggest the ignition mechanism was similar to the earlier fires. Unlike those incidents, Tuesday’s ignition happened inside the vessel. The fire marshal’s office says its origin-and-cause investigation is complete, although officials continue evaluating the circumstances and conditions allowing the vapors to ignite. Two earlier fires raise new questions The discovery of two previous fires introduces another concern about what happened at Clean Harbors before Tuesday night’s explosion.

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According to investigators, both earlier incidents involved hydrocarbon vapors escaping from the hazardous liquid waste treatment process. The fire marshal’s office did not provide the dates of those incidents or identify what actions the company took afterward. KPRC 2 is seeking answers from Clean Harbors about whether the earlier fires were reported to emergency officials, whether operations were suspended and what safety measures were taken before Tuesday’s explosion.

The findings also raise questions about whether the earlier incidents involved the same equipment and whether employees had reported concerns about the treatment process. The fire marshal’s release does not establish whether either earlier fire was a direct warning of Tuesday’s explosion. What officials said before the findings were released During a news conference Tuesday night, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned how the reported contents of the tank would have produced such a significant explosion.

Hidalgo said the information available at the time described a tank containing mostly water and trace amounts of chemicals.

“What we have on paper is nothing that would cause this kind of an explosion, so of course it’s incumbent upon all of us to find out what’s missing,” Hidalgo said. Wednesday’s findings provide a new explanation. Investigators identified the ignition of hydrocarbon vapors inside the hazardous liquid waste treatment vessel as the cause of the explosion.

The fire marshal’s release does not explain the relationship between those vapors and the description of the tank’s contents provided during Tuesday night’s briefing. Explosion felt miles away The explosion happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clean Harbors facility along Independence Parkway. Residents reported hearing a loud boom and feeling vibrations. During Tuesday night’s briefing, Hidalgo said reports of the explosion extended to communities including Sheldon and Crosby.

Emergency crews from the Deer Park and La Porte fire departments responded, along with Channel Industries Mutual Aid, the Harris County Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was extinguished within approximately an hour. Officials said one supervisor was taken to a hospital for evaluation after reporting possible anxiety, chest discomfort or inhalation exposure. All employees were accounted for, and no additional injuries were reported.

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Although the facility has a La Porte mailing address, officials said the property is within Deer Park’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. What about the air quality? The explosion also prompted concerns about possible chemical exposure in surrounding neighborhoods. Emergency crews conducted air monitoring following the fire.

During Tuesday night’s briefing, Harris County Fire Marshal Richard Lawhorn said the monitoring equipment did not detect unusual atmospheric readings.

“Fortunately, there was no meter response which basically means our atmospheric survey instruments didn’t pick anything up other than what they would normally show,” Lawhorn said. La Porte’s Office of Emergency Management also reported no detectable readings during its monitoring and said no protective actions were necessary for La Porte residents. Officials said winds were blowing away from La Porte during the response. Clean Harbors reported plans for continued third-party air monitoring after emergency crews completed their response.

Residents interested in reviewing publicly available air monitoring information can visit the regional air monitoring dashboard . What happens next? Clean Harbors General Manager William Simmons said Tuesday night the company’s priority was determining what happened and preventing another incident.

“Our interest is to investigate, discover what happened, make sure that we’ve got things in place so that that can’t happen again, remediate everything that’s taking place on the property,” Simmons said. The company previously indicated normal operations would not resume until the investigation and necessary remediation were addressed. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators have completed their determination of the explosion’s origin and cause.

Still under evaluation are the specific conditions allowing hydrocarbon vapors to ignite inside a vessel equipped with a system intended to reduce that risk. KPRC 2 is requesting additional information from Clean Harbors about the two earlier fires, the condition of the nitrogen system and the safety measures taken before Tuesday night’s explosion. The central questions now extend beyond what caused the explosion to what happened during the week leading up to the incident.