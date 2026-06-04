This report covers a range of investigative findings including a viral albino bull in Bangladesh, the targeting of adopted children by certain boarding schools, rising electricity costs contrary to political promises, criminal charges against ICE personnel, safety failures at a steel plant, and a secretive Border Patrol surveillance program.

A rare albino bull has become a sensation in Bangladesh after a farmer suggested his light-colored tuft of hair resembled that of a U.S. president.

The unusual animal has drawn large crowds who have been braving intense heat to catch a glimpse. Due to the popularity and likely for its protection, government authorities ordered the bull to be transferred to Dhaka Zoo.

Meanwhile, an Associated Press investigation reveals that a network of tough-love boarding schools for struggling teenagers is increasingly targeting adopted children. Adoptees represent an estimated 25 to 40 percent of residents in such programs, a disproportionate number that raises questions about the systems handling of vulnerable youth. In economic news, despite former President Trump's pledges to reduce energy costs, electricity prices have climbed in places like West Virginia.

For many households there, utility bills now exceed rent or mortgage payments, a situation exacerbated by the state's heavy reliance on coal-fired power plants. A review by The Associated Press has found that at least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have faced criminal charges since 2020. Their alleged wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption, and other abuses of authority.

Workplace safety concerns are also highlighted following an August explosion at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works. Workers, both current and former, allege that management investment choices have allowed safety and environmental problems to persist at the high-risk facility. On the surveillance front, it has been reported that the U.S. Border Patrol runs a secretive program that monitors the travel patterns of millions of American drivers nationwide to identify individuals for potential detention if their movements are deemed suspicious





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Albino Bull Dhaka Zoo Adopted Children Boarding Schools Electricity Prices West Virginia Coal Power ICE Immigration Enforcement Workplace Safety U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works Border Patrol Surveillance AP Investigation

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