Investigation prompts law enforcement activity at home in City of South Houston

ABC13 observed various law enforcement agencies, including officials from the Department of Safety and the Pasadena Police Department officers, as well as K-9 units, entering a home where the investigation is taking place.

A police investigation is currently underway in the City of South Houston on Thursday afternoon. Officers are responding to the scene located at the intersection of Iowa Street and Waco Street, which is between I-45 and Highway 3.

ABC13's Tony Atkins is at the scene and observed various law enforcement agencies, including officials from the Department of Public Safety and Pasadena Police Department officers, as well as K-9 units, entering a home where the investigation is taking place. New charges filed against man accused of assaulting woman near White Oak Bayou, records showFor the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic, ABC13 is now live on Disney+.

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