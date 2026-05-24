Investigation into mine operator after deadliest mine explosion in recent years

The incident is the country's deadliest coal mine explosion in recent years, and authorities have launched an investigation into the mine operator. Investigators are working to find those still missing and open a thorough investigation into the safety lapses that may have led to the explosions.

Investigation into mine operator ahead of search for missing in deadliest mine explosion since 2016 Authorities in northern China on Sunday launched an investigation into the coal mine operator while search and rescue operations continued for those missing in the deadliest mine explosion in recent years.

The accident killed at least 82 people. Authorities detained those responsible for the explosion, and rescue teams are working around the clock to find survivors.

Meanwhile, the state-led coal mining sector inspection is underway. Even as search and rescue efforts continue, the rescue teams faced challenges such as flooded tunnels. The death toll has been revised down from 90, and it was stated that the hospitalizations affected by toxic gas. Some victims described seeing smoke and passing out.

Afanmany miners working at the mine have been taken to hospitals for treatment. Officials have opened an investigation into the mine operator's safety lapses and have distributed a blanket inspection of the coal mining sector across the province. The inspection involves specific checks on coal mine gas drainage, ventilation, safety monitoring systems, and underground layouts. President Xi Jinping also called for accountability and a thorough investigation in the aftermath of the incident.

Local officials have blamed the chaotic scenes after the explosion and bystanders’ first-hand reports for the confusion





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