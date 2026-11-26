Police investigate how convicted murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon was recruited despite red flags. Details emerge on his training at Goulburn Police Academy and his mother's separate legal troubles.

NSW Police are launching a comprehensive investigation into the recruitment of former Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon following his conviction for the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. The inquiry focuses on how the convicted killer was allowed to graduate and serve as a sworn officer despite multiple internal complaints and red flags raised during his training at the Goulburn Police Academy.

Academy Red Flags and Recruitment Process

The investigation centers on a series of internal complaints lodged against Lamarre-Condon while he was a trainee officer, which allegedly indicated he posed a significant risk to public safety. A police source confirmed to media outlets that a senior officer submitted a report stating that colleagues believed the trainee was dangerous and should not have been permitted to graduate. Despite these warnings, calls to expel him from the academy were reportedly dismissed amid government pressure to increase police recruitment numbers during that period.

Also read Former NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon Found Guilty of Double Murder in Jesse Baird and Luke Davies Case

Classmates at the Goulburn Police Academy raised specific concerns about Lamarre-Condon's conduct in 2017, including allegations that he had threatened fellow students with violence. Furthermore, he was caught cheating on an examination during his training, yet these infractions did not prevent his graduation in 2019. He subsequently completed his service and was authorized to carry a police-issued firearm, specifically a Glock, which he later used in the Paddington killings.

Conviction and Incident Details

Beau Lamarre-Condon, aged 31, was found guilty by the NSW Supreme Court of two counts of domestic violence-related murder for the shootings that occurred in Paddington on February 19, 2024. He shot the couple, Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, using his service weapon. The convictions followed a trial that examined the events leading up to the deaths and the circumstances surrounding his actions as an active duty police officer.

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Lamarre-Condon surrendered to police on February 23, 2024, after calling the Police Assistance Line to turn himself in. During this call, he stated that exposure to trauma and severe bullying within the police force had deteriorated his mental capability. He claimed that previous reports of bullying had been ignored by superiors, contributing to his psychological state at the time of the offenses. He is currently detained at Long Bay Jail while awaiting his sentencing hearing scheduled for March.

Previous Internal Investigations

Before his final conviction, Lamarre-Condon had already been the subject of an internal police investigation in 2020. The inquiry stemmed from an incident at Paddington Park where the then junior officer aggressively tasered a man during an arrest. Bodycam footage captured the entire interaction, which initially raised serious questions about his use of force and judgment.

The internal investigation ultimately cleared Lamarre-Condon of wrongdoing regarding the tasing incident. Following this clearance, he continued to rise through the ranks, eventually achieving the position of Senior Constable within the Youth Command unit. His promotion to this role granted him the authority to carry a firearm, a critical factor that enabled him to possess the weapon used in the subsequent murders.

Allegations Against Colleen Lamarre

Complicating the legal aftermath are serious allegations against Beau Lamarre-Condon's mother, Colleen Lamarre, a former NSW Police officer who is 63 years old. She has been charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to her son's murder trial, with claims that she attempted to influence a key witness to alter their evidence. Court documents indicate she persuaded a man referred to as 'The Witness' to provide a sworn statement that allegedly did not match his true recollection of events.

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Colleen Lamarre has appeared frequently in court regarding these charges, with her most recent appearance on November 18. Acting Justice Robert Hulme imposed a non-publication order on the details of her case to protect the integrity of the ongoing legal proceedings. Her bail application is set to resume on November 30 in the same court where her son was convicted. The existence of these additional charges highlights the broader legal turbulence surrounding the family and the justice process for the victims.