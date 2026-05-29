Investigation finds no foul play in Park Ridge teen head injury case

A police investigation into a teenage boy’s serious head injury in Park Ridge ended with detectives determining the injury was accidental and no criminal charges will be filed.

A 14-year-old boy with a serious head injury was brought to the Park Ridge Police Department after his dad tracked him down using his phone’s GPS.

Investigators initially believed the teen may have been battered, but surveillance video later showed he was accidentally injured while roughhousing with another teen. The investigation began on the evening of May 18 when a parent brought the injured 14-year-old to the Park Ridge Police Department after believing he may have been the victim of a battery. According to police, the parent received a call from the teen asking for help but was unable to explain where he was located.

Using the GPS on the teen's phone, the parent found him and took him to the station. The teen suffered a serious head injury and was taken by Park Ridge paramedics to a local hospital for treatment. Because of the severity of the injury, investigators initially could not determine exactly what had happened. A Park Ridge teenager was viciously beaten earlier this week while walking through an upscale neighborhood.

And tonight his dad is appealing for the public's help to find out exactly what happened to his son. Police later asked nearby residents to review any available doorbell or surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident or the teen's movements before he was hurt. Authorities said community tips and an extensive neighborhood canvass by detectives helped investigators obtain video showing the moments leading up to the injury.

After reviewing the footage, detectives determined the teen was roughhousing with another teenage friend when the injury occurred and concluded the incident was accidental in nature.





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