Investigation Exposes Medical Neglect at Otay Mesa Detention Center

An investigative report details widespread medical neglect at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, where immigrants face delays, denial of care, and inadequate treatment for chronic conditions, prompting concerns over oversight.

A new investigation has revealed serious medical neglect experienced by dozens of immigrants detained at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego County. Journalists Sofia Mejias Pasco and Jake Kincaid uncovered patterns of concern through habeas corpus petitions and 911 call records, documenting issues ranging from basic ailments to failures in caring for individuals with chronic and serious conditions.

Examples include a man denied blood pressure medication and another with a progressive liver disorder lacking required intensive medical supervision. The findings highlight systemic problems in healthcare delivery within the facility and raise critical questions about oversight and accountability, especially as the Trump administration's deportation policies continue. The investigation also paired data with personal stories from petitions to reach affected individuals, aiming to humanize the conditions inside. This reporting contributes to ongoing calls for greater scrutiny of detention centers





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Detention Conditions Healthcare Investigative Reporting Otay Mesa Detention Center Medical Neglect Immigrant Detainees Habeas Corpus Investigation ICE Healthcare Oversight Chronic Conditions San Diego

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