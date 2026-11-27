A major fire at the Inverness Cliffs Apartments in Shelby County, Alabama, on Thanksgiving Day displaced fifteen residents and caused heavy structural damage without resulting in any injuries.

A significant fire broke out at the Inverness Cliffs Apartments located in Shelby County, Alabama, on Thanksgiving Day, forcing the immediate evacuation of at least fifteen people. The incident, which occurred during a holiday typically associated with family gatherings and rest, prompted a rapid response from local emergency services and resulted in substantial structural damage to the residential complex.

Evacuation Details and Family Escape

Nimes Dill, a resident of the apartment complex, recounted the terrifying sequence of events that unfolded on Thursday. Her six-year-old daughter was the first individual to notice the danger when she went upstairs to get a snack. Upon returning to her mother, the child screamed to alert her of the flames, creating an urgent situation that required immediate action.

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Ms. Dill described the smoke as incredibly dense and black, making it nearly impossible for anyone to breathe. In a desperate attempt to escape the hazardous environment, she and her two children jumped from a second-floor window. The intensity of the smoke was so severe that she lost visual contact with her daughters immediately after the jump, fearing she had separated from them permanently.

Despite the chaos, the family managed to survive the initial escape. Ms. Dill explained that her children knew to run directly to the street for safety. Her eleven-year-old daughter utilized a flashlight to wave at her mother from the ground, confirming that they were all alive and accounted for after the perilous descent.

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Emergency Response and Fire District Assessment

The North Shelby Fire District deployed crews to the scene of the Inverness Cliffs Apartments around 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Battalion Chief Robert Lawson provided a detailed assessment of the structural damage, noting that one side of the apartment building suffered more catastrophic damage than the upstairs areas, while the other side sustained less severe harm.

Despite the heavy damage and the frantic escape of the residents, the North Shelby Fire District officially reported that no injuries were sustained during the incident. The firefighters worked through the day and remained on the scene into Thursday night, managing the aftermath and ensuring the area was secure for further investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Aftermath, Resources, and Community Support

The Red Cross of Alabama confirmed that at least fifteen people were impacted by the fire and are assisting those displaced. Ms. Dill expressed immense pride in her daughters for their bravery during the crisis, acknowledging the trauma of losing their home and belongings. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Nimes Dill and her daughters as they rebuild their lives after losing everything in the blaze.

Emergency crews continue to advise the public to avoid the area around the Inverness Cliffs Apartments while investigators work to determine the exact cause of the fire. Residents and individuals affected by the disaster are encouraged to reach out to the Red Cross of Alabama for essential resources and support during this difficult time.