The Inu x Boku SS franchise celebrates its 15th anniversary with new character art, a January 2027 rebroadcast, and a Kitakyushu stage event featuring voice actors Rina Hidaka and Yoko Hikasa.

The anime adaptation of Cocoa Fujiwara's manga Inu x Boku SS has officially entered its 15th year of existence, marking the milestone with a comprehensive celebration designed to honor its dedicated global fanbase. To commemorate this significant quarter-century for the franchise's source material, the official website has been completely revamped to feature stunning new commemorative artwork. This visual update was created by Haruko Iizuka, who serves as both the character designer and chief animation director for the series.

The centerpiece of this new anniversary artwork places the series protagonists Ririchiyo Shirakiin and Soshi Miketsukami at the forefront of the image. Both characters are depicted in formal attire, reflecting the celebratory nature of the occasion and their enduring relationship. The illustration also features a full ensemble of other key residents from the Maison de Ayakashi apartment complex, adding to the festive visual narrative.

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The supporting cast includes Nobara Yukinokouji, Renshou Sorinozuka, Banri Watanuki, Zange Natsume, Karuta Roromiya, and Kagerou Shoukiin. Each character is shown holding party decorations such as poppers and presents, adding a distinct festive tone to the visual representation of the group. The artwork captures the essence of the unique social structure where every resident is accompanied by their respective bodyguard.

While the new artwork serves as a digital tribute, the celebration extends into physical events and broadcast schedules that will engage fans for years to come. The official announcement revealed that a special re-broadcast of the anime series is scheduled to begin in January 2027. This upcoming broadcast aims to reintroduce the series to both long-time fans and new audiences who may have discovered the show through merchandise or word-of-mouth.

In preparation for this re-broadcast, a special stage event is planned as part of the Kitakyushu Pop Culture Festival in Japan. This event will feature two of the primary voice actors from the series, bringing the characters to life for live audiences. Rina Hidaka, who provides the voice for the main protagonist Ririchiyo Shirakiin, and Yoko Hikasa, who voices Nobara Yukinokouji, are confirmed to attend these appearances.

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These live appearances offer fans a direct and rare opportunity to engage with the talent behind the beloved characters. Their presence highlights the importance of voice actor engagement in maintaining fan interest over such a long period. As the January 2027 rebroadcast date approaches, anticipation is likely to build within the community regarding the future of the franchise.

The financial and cultural impact of Inu x Boku SS has been substantial since its initial release in the 2010s. The manga has sold over 5.1 million copies in circulation, a figure that surged dramatically during the anime's production. This sales surge continued to grow steadily after the series concluded, proving the story's lasting appeal.

Notably, Volume 9 of the manga reached the top slot in Oricon's sales charts during its first week. It moved over 200,000 copies, which underscores the enduring popularity of the source material. This commercial success helped solidify the series as a cult classic within the romantic fantasy genre.

Despite this commercial success, there remains a vocal segment of the fanbase advocating for a continuation of the anime adaptation. David Production's original run consisted of only 12 episodes. This limited adaptation meant the anime did not cover the entire narrative scope of the original work.

The 12-episode run adapted merely the first four volumes of the original 11-volume manga. This limited adaptation left out many of the darker plot twists and narrative developments found in the later volumes. This narrative gap is a source of ongoing discussion and desire for a more complete adaptation.

The celebration of the 15th anniversary includes tangible merchandise that continues to expand the franchise's presence in the market. New pop-up shops have been organized to offer new items featuring the main cast. These physical locations allow fans to purchase collectibles directly from official sources.

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These initiatives are complemented by various brand collaborations that have emerged over the years. This strategy keeps the franchise visible in the broader pop culture landscape and attracts new demographics. The sustained interest is evident in the steady climb in manga sales despite the age of the original broadcast.

Specific upcoming merchandise includes new Nendoroid figures planned by Goodsmile Company. These are expected to appeal to collectors seeking high-quality figures that capture the characters' distinct designs. Additionally, exclusive 15th Anniversary merchandise is being prepared specifically for fans in Japan.

These items, combined with the upcoming rebroadcast and stage events, demonstrate a sustained commitment to the franchise by its creators and publishers. The combination of new artwork, scheduled broadcasts, and physical merchandise ensures that the Inu x Boku SS franchise remains active and relevant. It provides multiple avenues for fans to engage with the story.

Whether through watching the re-broadcast, attending the Kitakyushu festival, or purchasing new collectibles, the community has ample opportunities to celebrate the series' legacy. The strategic timing of the re-broadcast in January 2027 allows for a prolonged period of marketing and engagement. This timeline gives fans ample time to prepare for the special stage event.

The involvement of Goodsmile Company in producing new Nendoroid figures indicates a strong commercial partnership. These figures are likely to become highly sought-after items among collectors due to their limited availability. The exclusivity of the 15th Anniversary merchandise further enhances its appeal. It provides a unique way for fans to commemorate the milestone.

Ultimately, the 15th anniversary of Inu x Boku SS is a multifaceted celebration. It combines digital updates, physical events, and commercial releases to engage the fanbase. The efforts of the creators, voice actors, and publishers have ensured that the series remains a vibrant part of the anime and manga landscape.

As the franchise moves forward, the legacy of Cocoa Fujiwara's work will continue to inspire new generations of fans. The detailed world of the Maison de Ayakashi and the complex relationships within it provide a rich foundation for storytelling. The upcoming rebroadcast and events will play a crucial role in keeping these stories alive for years to come.