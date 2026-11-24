Two men have been arrested.

The ten-bedroom home on Sandringham Estate is a popular spot for the couple and their three children during the school holidays. The late Queen Elizabeth II gave it to them as a wedding gift.

The Waleses are understood to have been at their main residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor, at the time of the incident. The family spends much of its time there as it is close to where the children attend school and has been described by the family as their “forever home,” theThe Daily Beast contacted Kensington Palace and local police for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Also read Prince William Reportedly Wants to Strip Prince Harry of His Titles

King Charles owns the Sandringham Estate, and the Princess of Wales is understood to have spent time there following her cancer diagnosis, which she announced in 2024. Built in 1802, she used it as the setting for her video announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment. The Queen gave Anmer Hall to the couple in 2011, and after renovation, they used it as their main residence until 2017, when they moved closer to London.

Advertisement

In the hours after the break-in at the vast property, the Prince of Wales met with U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street to discuss homelessness. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s