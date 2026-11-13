Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Broken Head Estate Broken Into; Three Vehicles Stolen and Recovered

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Broken Head home was targeted by four masked intruders who stole three vehicles. Police confirm the men fled the scene, and the vehicles have since been recovered.

New South Wales Police have confirmed that intruders broke into the Broken Head estate of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in the early hours of Wednesday, November 11. The incident occurred near Byron Bay in Australia and resulted in the theft of three vehicles from the property's garage area.

Elsa Pataky was at home during the break-in and initially awoke around 2 a.m. to the sound of the family dogs barking. The 50-year-old actress reportedly went back to sleep and only discovered the intrusion the following morning after reviewing the property's security footage.

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The security footage allegedly showed four men scaling the front fence of the residence before entering the garage. The intruders were wearing balaclavas, and two of them appeared to be carrying knives while committing the theft.

Police officers arrived at the scene and were informed that four unknown individuals had stolen three vehicles earlier that day. Officers confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident involving the Marvel star and his wife.

The three stolen vehicles were recovered hours away from the couple's residence in a location that was not specified. The significant distance of the recovery operation provided a substantial lead for law enforcement as they investigate the crime.

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Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing as authorities work to identify the four suspects who targeted the property. The recovery of the vehicles is a critical step in the police investigation into the burglary.

Chris Hemsworth is a 43-year-old global star known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His wife, Elsa Pataky, is a Spanish model and actress with a successful career in film and fashion. The couple's home is located in a secluded area that is typical of the Byron Bay region.

The couple shares three children with Hemsworth. Their family includes their daughter India, who is 14, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, who are 12. The presence of minors in the home likely heightened concerns among neighbors and the local community regarding the safety of the estate.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky left Hollywood in 2015 to return to Australia. They sought a more low-key lifestyle away from the intensity of Los Angeles and aimed to provide a stable environment for their children. Hemsworth described the move as the greatest decision the family ever made.

The couple tied the knot in December 2010 after less than a year of dating. Their romance began quickly, and they debuted as a couple on the red carpet shortly before their marriage. The pair have maintained a strong bond since their whirlwind engagement.

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Hemsworth later reflected on their life in Australia during an episode of the SmartLess podcast in February. He described coming home to Australia as feeling like a holiday, citing the big farm, horses, motorbikes, and surf as key elements of their preferred lifestyle.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, two months after making their red carpet debut. Their family grew fast with the arrival of their daughter, India, in 2012. The twins, Sasha and Tristan, were born two years later, completing their family of five.

Residents in Broken Head remain vigilant as the investigation continues into the break-in. The incident has drawn attention to the security of high-profile residences in the Byron Bay region, where celebrities often seek privacy.

Hemsworth previously told Traveller magazine in early 2015 that he and his wife felt it was right for the family to move back to Australia. He noted that the locals in Byron treat them just like locals, creating a more relaxed and less intense environment than Los Angeles.

The recent break-in disrupts the tranquility the couple sought when they relocated from Hollywood. The event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by high-profile individuals living in semi-rural Australian communities.

Police are continuing to ask for information from the public that may assist in the identification of the suspects. The case remains active as detectives follow up on the leads provided by the vehicle recovery and security footage.