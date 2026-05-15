Introducing the McFarlane Toys Batman New 52 DC Multiverse Figure

This new Batman figure is inspired by the popular New 52 comic era, known for redefining Gotham City and keeping Bruce Wayne's tragic origins intact. The figure features a batarang, a grapnel launcher, a display base, and a collectible art card, showcasing his stylish black and light gray batsuit. Fans of Batman and DC Comics can now take on the Court with this eagerly awaited release.

Step into the DC Multiverse once again, as McFarlane Toys has revealed a new set of Batman figures for your collection. McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Batman figure inspired by the New 52 comic era of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

The Batman figure highlights his black and light gray New 52 batsuit, built to battle Gotham's deadly Court of Owls. New 52 Batman includes a batarang, grapnel launcher, display base, art card, and up to 22 points of articulation. Pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys Batman New 52 DC Multiverse figure are live now for $26.99 with a June 2026 release





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Batman New 52 Mcfarlane Toys DC Multiverse Court Of Owls Limited Edition Figure Release

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