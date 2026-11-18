Introducing The Child Of Absolute Batman And Catwoman, One Year Later, in Absolute Batman #27: The Demon Child in February 2027

Introducing The Child Of Absolute Batman And Catwoman, One Year Later, in Absolute Batman #27: The Demon Child in February 2027Absolute Batman #26 tells the story of Barbara Wayne as The Bat in the Absolute Universe.

It looks like we will have a time-jump for… and he's playing with Bruce and Selina's stuff… Unless, of course, the Absolute Joker is the daddy… but no, he's got Bruce Wayne's babyface, hasn't he? And while we are at it, how about a first look at the cover by Nick Dragotta to Absolute Batman #26? ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains.

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All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS!

In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to?

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$4.99 12/16/2026ENTER THE BAT! Barbara Gordon's obsession with solving her father's murder brings her deeper and deeper into the horrors lying beneath Gotham City and the evil forces who put them here. The more she uncovers, the more she connects the dots to motives and to her and her father's past, digging up the dirt on his murder…and their future. A future revealed at the end of the issue that leaves your jaw on the floor.

$4.99 1/13/2027Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

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