Regional Mexican group Intocable unveils its new Texicano Tour 2027 with stops across the U.S. and Mexico, following the group's Hollywood Walk of Fame star and Latin Diamond certifications.

Regional Mexican music group Intocable has officially announced its upcoming Texicano Tour 2027. The multi-city concert series will span across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, marking a significant chapter in the band's ongoing career. This announcement follows a year defined by major industry achievements and historical performances that have cemented their legacy.

Tour Route and Key Dates

Intocable has confirmed a schedule that includes major stops in Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles. The group will also perform in San Juan, Puerto Rico, along with cities in Mexico including Guadalajara, Mexico City, and the final show in Monterrey on November 9. Additional dates for the tour are expected to be announced in the near future to accommodate fan demand.

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Cultural Identity Behind the Name

Ricky Munoz, the vocalist and leader of Intocable, explained that the tour's name reflects the diverse musical influences that shaped the members. The group, formed in Hidalgo, Texas, grew up listening to country, rock, norteño, and conjunto music. Munoz stated that these sounds were not separate worlds but part of their shared identity and cultural essence.

Recent Career Milestones and Achievements

Intocable has achieved numerous accolades this year, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The group also secured six RIAA Latin Diamond certifications, highlighting their immense commercial success. Their history includes a historic performance at the Zócalo in Mexico City, further demonstrating their reach and impact in the music industry.

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Current Tour and Recent Collaborations

The announcement comes as Intocable wraps up its current Cultura Tour, which began in February. The group recently served as a special guest for Kacey Musgraves during a performance in Austin, Texas. This appearance followed a collaboration between the band and the country star on the song "Uncertain," showcasing their crossover appeal.

Ticket Information and Availability

Presale tickets for the Texicano Tour will begin on Thursday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time. The general public sale will start on Friday, November 20, at the same time. Fans can purchase tickets through Intocable's official channels and authorized vendors when sales go live.