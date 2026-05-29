Intimate details of JFK Jr.’s ‘whirlwind’ fling with Madonna revealed after she named him ‘best sex’ of her life

JFK Jr.’s inner circle dished on his short-lived romance with the pop star after she said he was the best sex of her life.

John F. Kennedy Jr. ’s close confidants spilled secrets about his fling with Madonna after the pop star admitted thatA source close to JFK Jr. exclusively revealed to Page Six that his romp with Madonna was “a fun adventure for him.

” “He did say something to me…So I knew that it did occur,” the insider said of their hookup.

“He had a really fun time and a really good time . ”John F. Kennedy Jr. saw his fling with the singer as a “fun adventure,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

“He had a really fun time and a really good time ,” the insider told Page Six of JFK Jr. . The source added that Kennedy Jr. and the “Vogue” singer only hooked up once, but they remained friends after. JFK Jr.’s longtime chief of staff, RoseMarie Terenzio, agreed that they were able to maintain a flirty friendship after their “whirlwind” romance.

“I just remember him saying that it was like a whirlwind little romance, but it didn’t really go further,” she said, noting, “And I know that there were a lot of scheduling issues involved because she was on tour. ”JFK Jr.’s chief of staff, RoseMarie Terenzio, also spoke with Page Six about the late Kennedy’s romance with the pop star.

“They both just kind of moved on,” she said. While they didn’t continue their physical relationship, Madonna and JFK Jr. moved forward with some cheeky flirting.

“They had a really cute banter and a nice friendship,” Terenzio said. “They didn’t see each other all the time or anything like that. But they had a cute, funny friendship. ”“They had a really cute banter and a nice friendship,” Terenzio said of Madonna and JFK Jr.“That was their relationship.

Like her giving him s–t and him giving her s–t,” she continued.

“It was funny. At that time, two of the most famous people in the world, just like ripping each other and giving each other s–t. ”“That’s how they communicated,” Terenzio said.

“They worked out with the same trainer, so they saw each other sometimes,” Terenzio said, confirming, “They stayed friends. ” Earlier this week, Page Six exclusively revealed that Madonna dubbed Kennedy Jr. the best she’s ever had — with a caveat. The “Like a Prayer” artist, 67, linked up with Grindr while promoting her new album, “Confessions II,” and answered some questions, including, “Who was your best d–k down?

”The late couple tied the knot in 1996 and died in a plane crash three years later. Madonna, for her part, was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She also dated Jean-Michel Basquiat, Luke Perry and Tupac Shakur. John F. Kennedy Jr. saw his fling with the singer as a"fun adventure," a source exclusively told Page Six.

"He had a really fun time and a really good time ," the insider told Page Six of JFK Jr. . JFK Jr.'s chief of staff, RoseMarie Terenzio, also spoke with Page Six about the late Kennedy's romance with the pop star. Terenzio and LizMcNeil are the co-authors of"JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography" .

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe late couple tied the knot in 1996 and died in a plane crash three years later.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Music Celebrity Dating Exclusive John F. Kennedy Jr. Madonna Sex And Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JFK is one of nation’s most expensive airports as flight prices surge across country: studyAccording to a new study, 68% of Americans said air travel could soon be completely unaffordable for them.

Read more »

Troy Ryan explains his whirlwind leap to PWHL San Jose in new coach/GM roleRyan led the Toronto Sceptres to the postseason in their first two years after taking over in 2023, and coached Team Canada for a decade

Read more »

Madonna Reveals JFK Jr. Was 'Best Lover' in Candid InterviewDuring an interview for Grindr, Madonna publicly stated that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best lover she had ever had, sparking widespread attention and discussion about their brief romance in the late 1980s.

Read more »

Madonna names JFK Jr. as the best sex she's ever hadThe 'Like a Virgin' singer has had many famous relationships throughout her career, including Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

Read more »