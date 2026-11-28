Interwoven Dream launches on December 25 for PC via Steam. Explore a Victorian-era anthropomorphic mystery with characters Gilbert Peterson and Marguerite Gulden in this CRPG visual novel.

The collaborative effort between Wise Games and Millennium Nocturnes has officially confirmed that their latest title, Interwoven Dream, will launch on December 25. This highly anticipated detective mystery game arrives on PC platforms exclusively via the Steam distribution store. The release marks the culmination of development for a unique narrative experience that blends historical intrigue with fantastical elements.

Players are invited to solve a complex Victorian-era mystery set within a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The game promises to immerse participants in a fog-filled London where the lines between reality and fiction blur. This specific release date places the title squarely in the holiday gaming window, offering a new interactive story for enthusiasts of the genre.

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Gameplay Mechanics and Dual Perspectives

Interwoven Dream functions as a light CRPG and visual novel hybrid that emphasizes player choice and character skill utilization. The core mechanism allows players to switch between two primary protagonists to gather clues and shape the narrative outcome. By utilizing the unique abilities of each character, gamers can uncover different layers of the conspiracy that threatens society.

The investigative process is driven by the distinct personalities and social connections of the main cast. Each protagonist brings specific investigative strengths and personal flaws to the table, providing unique versions of the mystery. This dual-perspective design ensures that players must employ different problem-solving skills to reveal hidden secrets and motives.

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Protagonists Uncover Dark Secrets in Britain

Players assume the roles of sharp-witted private investigator Gilbert Peterson and inquisitive investigative journalist Marguerite Gulden. These two characters serve as the primary lens through which the story of the disappearances of young women and horrific serial murders is told. Their contrasting backgrounds allow for a multifaceted exploration of the crimes plaguing the streets of Victorian Britain.

The narrative is further enriched by the inclusion of two additional perspectives: charming politician Ramsey Corbin and young widow Eleanor Vost. These characters add depth to the unfolding events, revealing the broader political and social ramifications of the central conspiracy. Each viewpoint contributes to a tapestry of clues that leads to a shocking conclusion.

Historical Accuracy Meets Fantastical Setting

The story of Interwoven Dream draws inspiration from real historical events to ground its fantastical anthropomorphic setting. This approach creates an unforgettable tale that weaves several mysteries together across several days of in-game time. The visual presentation and textual style are meticulously crafted to evoke the atmosphere of a classic Victorian mystery novel.

As the darker conspiracy spreads across Victorian Britain, the stakes rise for both the investigators and the public. The game challenges players to decide the fates of encountered characters and choose the destiny of the intrepid investigators. These choices have the potential to create a true historical turning point within the game world.

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Multiple Endings and Player Agency

Interwoven Dream offers multiple story paths that twist into one another, ensuring that no two playthroughs are identical. Players must race to uncover the truth of the horrific events happening in the background of Great Britain before it is too late. The game encourages experimentation with different character combinations to unlock the full investigative potential available.

The development team has designed the experience to reward thorough exploration and careful decision-making. By opening multiple story paths, the game allows players to piece together what took place and eventually come to their own conclusions. This replayability feature enhances the value of the December 25 release for fans of narrative-driven games.