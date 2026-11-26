Interview with the Vampire starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt leaves HBO Max on December 1. Viewers have five days to stream the 1994 Neil Jordan film adaptation.

Interview with the Vampire is scheduled to leave HBO Max in the United States on December 1, giving subscribers just five more days to watch the movie. The 1994 movie, which is directed by Neil Jordan and adapted from the bestselling novel by Anne Rice, follows a wealthy plantation owner, Louis de Pointe du Lac, in 18th-century Louisiana who is transformed into a vampire by Lestat.

Iconic Star Pairing in 1994 Vampire Thriller

Given that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been two of Hollywood's biggest stars for the best part of three decades, it is quite remarkable that we have only ever seen the pair in one movie together, although Pitt did come close to working with Cruise again when the two were attached to an earlier version of Ford v Ferrari. Their only collaboration to date came in 1994, the same year Pitt worked with Anthony Hopkins on Legends of the Fall, and just two years before Cruise established what would become his most successful franchise with Mission: Impossible.

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Complex Vampire Dynamics and Character Arcs

The 1994 film follows a wealthy plantation owner, Louis de Pointe du Lac, in 18th-century Louisiana who is transformed into a vampire by Lestat but, unable to come to terms with the fact he now has to feast on humans to survive, spends centuries dealing with his guilt while Lestat quite simply does not. So to keep Louis from leaving him, Lestat turns a dying young girl named Claudia into a vampire and, although she remains physically a child forever, her mind grows up, which creates a truly horrific dynamic.

Author Anne Rice's Historical Disapproval

Not everyone was particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of Cruise taking on the role at the time, though, least of all the woman who'd written the book on which the movie was based. The 1994 movie, which is directed by Neil Jordan and adapted from the bestselling novel by Anne Rice, follows a wealthy plantation owner, Louis de Pointe du Lac, in 18th-century Louisiana who is transformed into a vampire by Lestat.

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Immediate Impact on Streaming Subscribers

Interview with the Vampire is scheduled to leave HBO Max in the United States on December 1, giving subscribers just five more days to watch the movie. The departure marks the end of the film's availability on the major streaming platform for American audiences, prompting immediate attention from fans of the 1994 cinema classic and the actors involved.

Legacy of Cruise and Pitt Collaboration

Given that Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have been two of Hollywood's biggest stars for the best part of three decades, it is quite remarkable that we have only ever seen the pair in one movie together, although Pitt did come close to working with Cruise again when the two were attached to an earlier version of Ford v Ferrari. Their only collaboration to date came in 1994, the same year Pitt worked with Anthony Hopkins on Legends of the Fall.