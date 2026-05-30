Interview Magazine Is Facing Serious Backlash Over Its New Spencer Pratt Story

'Very disappointing. Media has learned nothing.'

after losing his home in the Palisades Fire early last year. Supporters see him as an outsider who is tapping into voter frustration over issues like homelessness, public safety, and the city's wildfire response.

However, others argue that he has zero political or government experience and lacks the temperament to run the second-largest city in the country. People are also skeptical andhis real motives for running for mayor.

Then there is the Trump of it all. While Pratt is technically running in a nonpartisan mayoral race, he is widely described as a Republican and has been registered as one in the past. He's also received support from Fox News and conservative and MAGA-aligned figures, including praise from President Donald Trump. He has also faced criticism for some of his more extreme political positions, including comments suggesting unhoused people struggling with addiction should bemandatory drug treatment camps.

The remarks sparked backlash from critics and housing advocates, who argued the proposal was harsh, unrealistic, and dehumanizing. All of this has led many people to question why Pratt is being treated as a serious political candidate at all, and why his past controversies,where they followed him around LA to his favorite spots. Needless to say, people were not happy, and Interview's InstagramAs an Angeleno, I second a lot of these feelings.

While the city has many serious problems to resolve, having someone with no experience and a possible ulterior motive is only going to make things worse . What do you think about his run for mayor and the way it's being covered so far? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.





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