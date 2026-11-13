Interview: Jessica McKenna & Zach Reino Discuss Making Dropout's MP3

We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life.

We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life.

Dropout’s MP3 began as a fast TRL-inspired pitch, blending scripted music videos with semi-improvised studio comedy. Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino discuss shaping MP3’s hosts, drawing on 30 Rock, TRL, and reality TV energy. Dropout’s MP3 spans nine parody songs, with genres matched to each comic idea to keep the series musically varied. ) and playing music videos featuring tons of Dropout talent as the pop stars.

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We got a chance to chat with series creatorsImage courtesy of Dropout, photo by Shadae Lamar SmithWeirdly fast, actually. We knew Dropout was looking for new shows, and Jess and I were excited about potentially getting back to our roots of making one-off songs/music videos .

Jess had the idea to pitch it as a sort ofmusic video countdown show, and the folks at Dropout pretty much immediately said:"Yes, we would love to try this.

" We knew Dropout wanted to start exploring scripted content, so a show like this where the music videos are scripted, and the studio sections are semi-scripted felt like a good fit. We wanted it to feel both familiar to Dropout's audience while still being something a little new. Not much to add to Zach's answer!

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But yes, we know that Dropout has been supportive of our musical comedy, and we figured this was a new way to explore that lane.have influenced you guys, but are there any other influences that contributed to the characters and concept of the show?for the in studio/bts sections. As for the characters, they're largely influenced by the actors who play them.

We wrote Jeremy and PFT's characters with them in mind because we knew they could knock it out of the park, but they've gone on to do that andadd so much depth/make it their own. With the other two VJs, we had sort of broad-stroke ideas of who the newcomers were, but our intention was always to audition people and see what they wanted to bring to the table, while finding the right balance of characters.

Skye and Aparna both made their characters so much more weird and wonderful than we had initially imagined. I think reality show archetypes in general helped to flesh it out. People who would be so fun to watch on. We got to create a whole alternate reality of pop culture, so the influences are infinite.

How did you guys go about writing the music for the show and making sure you covered a wide range of genres? Part of what excited us was getting to work across a bunch of different genres in the nine songs.

We had a sort of mini writers' room with Dropout where we generated a ton of"loglines" for song ideas and another list of genres we thought would be fun to work with, and eventually the genres and ideas just kind of found each other. Then Jess and I went off and started on lyrics for everything, and as those got finished, I started composing/producing music for the demos.

Then we would add our vocals to the demos before they went to, who was our music director and did all the final production. Dropout gave a lot of great guidance and input along the way. Usually, the first step is the idea of the song.

Then we pair that with a musical style we think will best highlight the comedic engine. Either pairing or juxtaposing. But in some cases we looked at the songs we had and felt the need to work backward to find another genre to make sure we had lots of musical variety. What made you all decide to do a three-episode run rather than make a full season of shows?

Budget. We would LOVE to make more, and there are so many performers both in and outside of Dropout's stable of talent who we would love to be able to feature. Go tell your friends to watch the show/stream the music. A: That's a Dropout question my dawg!

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But this is effectively a pilot, so it's great we got to do three episodes to find our groove rather than only a pilot episode. We would love to do more, but we'll just have to wait and see. , oversaw everything, as well as the in-studio section, which really built more and more momentum as we filmed it.

We shot it sequentially, which was really great because thecrew, both in fiction and in reality, is getting more and more comfortable with each other as the show progresses. The music videos were all filmed first, so that was really exciting. They were each their own shoot with different directors. The in-studio was two days for the three eps, and the chemistry between the actors grew really quickly.

We tried to do as much prep as we could, chatting with the main cast about our ideas for tone, lore, and backstory, while at the same time really leaving it open for them to have a major hand in creating the characters. Those two days were A BLAST. Excited for folks to see it! I think once you watch all three, there really will be something for everyone- everyone cool.

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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