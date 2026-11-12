Interstellar: Jessica Chastain Says Christopher Nolan Film Was Ahead of Its Time

Jessica Chastain says Interstellar was ahead of its time, and the Christopher Nolan film has grossed over $782 million worldwide.

Jessica Chastain has recalled working with Christopher Nolan on the set of Interstellar, and said she believed the 2014 science fiction film would become a timeless classic. In an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley, Chastain, who played adult Murphy, described a quiet, peaceful set during production.

Interstellar was released on November 5, 2014, and has since become one of Nolan's most celebrated works. Its reputation has shifted considerably since its debut, when critics and audiences gave it mixed reviews. The film is currently available to stream on Apple TV, where it has landed a spot on the platform's top ten chart in the United States.

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Chastain Recalls the Set and Her Early Prediction

Jessica Chastain said the Interstellar set was quiet, peaceful, and zen-like, and that the film felt intimate even though it was not a small production. She said Christopher Nolan was very respectful of the actors and was careful, deliberate, and protective with his words.

Chastain said she told Nolan during production that Interstellar was ahead of its time. She compared it to Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, noting that the New York Times had called that film immensely boring when it came out.

She said that, ten years later, she considers Interstellar one of the greatest films in Nolan's canon. She called that pretty impressive, given how many incredible films Nolan has made.

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Mixed Reception and the Path to Classic Status

When Interstellar debuted in 2014, critics and audiences were impressed by its groundbreaking visuals but were not sold on its melodramatic tone and heavy-handed exposition. The divisive reception did not last long, and the thriller became one of Nolan's most celebrated movies.

Continued streaming success also contributed to a shift in public perception, moving the film from polarizing to a beloved sci-fi classic. Chastain argued that people did not understand the film when it came out, but that its storytelling has since withstood the test of time.

Chastain's point reflects a broader pattern in which a film's reputation changes after release. She said that films can take time to connect with audiences, and that the impact of a story can arrive long after its first theatrical run.

Cast, Plot, and the Film's Ensemble Story

Chastain played adult Murphy Cooper, the daughter of Matthew McConaughey's character, who grew up to become a top NASA scientist. In the film, she made a scientific breakthrough that allowed NASA to build space stations where people could evacuate to.

Chastain shared the role with Mackenzie Foy, who played 10-year-old Murphy, and Ellen Burstyn, who played elderly Murphy. Following the release, critics praised Chastain's performance as the story's emotional anchor, although some felt the acclaimed actor was underutilized.

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Interstellar takes place in a dystopian future where humanity faces a life-threatening famine because of Earth's dying ecosystem. To solve this crisis, NASA sends a small team of astronauts on a deep-space mission in search of a potential new home for humanity.

Christopher Nolan directed the film and co-wrote it with his brother, Jonathan Nolan. The ensemble also included Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Michael Caine, John Lithgow, Wes Bentley, Casey Affleck, Topher Grace, and Timothee Chalamet.

The film won one Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and was nominated in four other major categories. Those included Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Rotten Tomatoes Scores and Streaming Availability

Interstellar currently holds a Fresh rating of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score is higher at 87%. The gap between critic and audience scores reflects how the film's reputation has grown over time.

Following its initial theatrical run and subsequent IMAX re-releases, the 2014 film has grossed over $782 million worldwide. Its release date, runtime of 169 minutes, and PG-13 rating are listed among its core details.

Viewers in the United States can currently stream Interstellar on Apple TV, where the title has landed a spot on the platform's top ten chart. Its continued availability on streaming services has kept the film in front of new audiences years after its release.