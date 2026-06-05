Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is blasting out a bunch of methane. Here's why that's weird

After comet 3I/ATLAS reached perihelion, JWST took another look and detected methane on an interstellar object for the first time.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA composite image showing three side-by-side maps of different chemical signatures observed around interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS: from left to right, water, carbon dioxide and methane.

Methane has been seen spewing from comet 3I/ATLAS, marking the first time that the gas has been identified on an interstellar object. The amount of methane, relative to water, is also larger than is typically seen in comets from our solar system, further highlighting how different this interstellar visitor is than objects from our own cosmic neighborhood..

However, there was a problem with two of the observations, which failed to acquire a guide-star in order for the telescope to point accurately. This meant that those two observations had to be repeated later, on Dec. 27, when 3I/ATLAS was 236 million miles from the sun. – its closest point to the sun – on Oct. 29, 2025.

The extra heating from the sun had warmed the comet’s surface, increasing the amount of outgassing from the comet, but the level of outgassing was beginning to decrease as the comet moved away. MIRI detected water vapor streaming at large distances from the comet's nucleus as icy grains in the coma vaporized.

However, this is where the observations on the Dec. 27 came into play: JWST noted that the production of water vapor had dropped sharply between Dec. 16 and 27, indicating that solar heating was fading and more water-ice was staying frozen, especially since by then 3I/ATLAS had crossed the 'snow line', which is the distance from the sun beyond which temperatures are low enough for water vapor to freeze to ice.is located around 2.5AU, and as 3I ATLAS approached those heliocentric distances … water production from the coldest regions of 3I’s surface and coma was starting to shut down," wrote the research team, led by Caltech's Matthew Belyakov, in their science paper.

"Meanwhile, because of their much lower vapor pressures, carbon dioxide and methane are expected to have remained fully activated. " JWST also detected carbon-dioxide gas and even nickel vapor, matching previous observations and confirming that 3I/ATLAS has a surprisingly large abundance of carbon dioxide relative to water vapor. , I. Wong , Image Processing: A. Pagan ) Most intriguing, though, was the detection of methane for the first time.

Though not a rare gas, it hadn’t been detected on either of the previous two interstellar objects seen to pass through the solar system, and only became apparent on 3I/ATLAS after perihelion. The reason for its delayed appearance is probably because the methane is buried deeper into the cometary nucleus and it took time for the Sun’s heat to reach those depths and warm the methane enough for it to sublimate and burst out.

Once upon a time the comet probably did have methane closer to, or even on, the surface, but it was lost to space long ago.

"This could imply that 3I previously underwent a period of significant heating within its natal planetary system prior to its ejection into the coldthat depleted the methane in the outermost layers," wrote the researchers. "Consequently, the surviving reservoir of primordial methane-ice resides at depth and was only fully activated after the thermal wave induced by 3I’s perihelion passage propagated into the interior.

" They also point out that the delayed production of methane is mirrored by a similar delayed production of carbon monoxide outgassing, which became notable in December by undergoing a 40-fold increase relative to carbon dioxide. Another fascinating facet is that, like carbon dioxide, methane also has a surprisingly high abundance relative to water on 3I/ATLAS.

Yet while the ratio of methane and carbon dioxide to water seems unusually high for our solar system, it could be quite ordinary for the star system in which 3I/ATLAS formed, possibly as long ago as. Those ratios indicate that 3I/ATLAS must have formed in a somewhat different environment compared to the one in which the comets native to our solar system formed, with different physical conditions and a different chemistry.

These findings illustrate the importance of studying interstellar objects, in that they give us a view into other planet-forming environments that we wouldn't otherwise get. In turn, these insights can provide comparisons that can teach us more about how our own solar system andKeith Cooper is a freelance science journalist and editor in the United Kingdom, and has a degree in physics and astrophysics from the University of Manchester.

He's the author of"The Contact Paradox: Challenging Our Assumptions in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence" and has written articles on astronomy, space, physics and astrobiology for a multitude of magazines and websites.





SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Radio scans find no alien tech from the latest interstellar cometThe group leading the charge in the search for extraterrestrial life has given the all clear. The SETI Institute said Wednesday that extensive radio scans by its telescope in Northern California have found no signs of alien tech from our solar system's latest interstellar visitor.

Read more »

Radio scans find no alien tech from the latest interstellar cometThe group leading the charge in the search for extraterrestrial life has given the all clear.

Read more »

Search for alien technology on Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS comes up emptyEven though astronomers didn’t detect alien tech signals from a rare interstellar visitor, the results are worthwhile, they say

Read more »

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is not an alien spacecraft: SETI hunt for 'technosignatures' comes up emptyScientists failed to find radio signals emanating from the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, further bolstering its status as a natural object, not one made by aliens.

Read more »