French fragrance group Interparfums projects €960 million sales for 2027. The strategy relies on Longchamp and Off-White licenses alongside increased marketing spend to drive growth.

Interparfums, the French fragrance licensee, has officially confirmed a strategic plan aimed at accelerating growth significantly by 2027. The company outlined a roadmap that includes securing new licenses for Longchamp and Off-White while launching fresh fragrance franchises for established partners Lacoste, Coach, and Montblanc. This aggressive expansion is backed by a substantial increase in marketing investment to capture market share and drive consumer engagement across its diverse portfolio.

Growth Targets And Financial Projections

Interparfums has set clear financial objectives for the near future, targeting approximately €960 million in sales at constant exchange rates by 2027. Alongside this revenue goal, the group expects to achieve an operating margin of around 17% during that same year. These figures represent a deliberate shift in strategy, as management prepares to prioritize long-term volume and brand penetration over immediate profitability in the coming fiscal period.

For the upcoming year of 2026, the company forecasts a slightly higher operating margin of approximately 18%. This more favorable margin is partly attributable to a one-time benefit, specifically a €10 million refund of US customs duties that Interparfums received in the middle of the year. Consequently, the 2027 margin target of 17% must be viewed against a 2026 base that was temporarily inflated by this non-recurring cash event.

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Marketing Strategy And Investment Plans

To support the ambitious launch of new brands and franchises, Interparfums plans to significantly ramp up its marketing and advertising spending. The company expects this investment to reach between 24% and 25% of revenue in 2027. This heavy promotional outlay is a conscious trade-off, designed to build momentum and shelf space for new products rather than maximizing short-term profit margins.

This approach reflects the business model of Interparfums, which does not own the luxury brands it sells but instead pays royalties to partners such as Lacoste, Coach, Montblanc, Longchamp, and Off-White. When introducing a new license, the company must invest heavily in distribution, sampling, and advertising before the fragrance establishes a loyal customer base. The increased marketing budget is essential to ensure these new ventures gain traction in a competitive global market.

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New Licenses And Brand Portfolio Expansion

The core of the 2027 growth plan rests on two new licenses: Longchamp and Off-White. Longchamp is an established French leather goods house with a broad, accessible customer base, making it well-suited for a wide fragrance rollout. In contrast, Off-White is a younger, streetwear-rooted label with strong cultural visibility, allowing Interparfums to access a different, fashion-forward consumer segment. Together, these licenses diversify the group's portfolio beyond its existing brand mix.

Parallel to these new acquisitions, Interparfums is expanding its partnerships with Lacoste, Coach, and Montblanc. These are proven revenue generators, and extending their successful fragrance lines into new variants or sub-ranges is typically a lower-risk strategy than launching a brand from scratch. CEO Philippe Benacin describes this combination of new licenses and extended franchises as the key trigger for a return to sustained growth in the coming years.

Execution Risks And Market Dynamics

The credibility of the 2027 plan depends heavily on successful execution throughout 2026. While the company expects 2026 to end on a positive note, the real test will be whether the Longchamp and Off-White launches secure the right retail channels and whether the new franchises for Lacoste, Coach, and Montblanc gain consumer traction. If sell-through rates disappoint, the heavy marketing commitment could pressure margins beyond the guided 17% target.

Investors should also note that the €960 million sales target is stated at constant exchange rates. Since Interparfums sells globally and reports in euros, fluctuations in currency values can impact reported results. If the euro strengthens against the dollar or other currencies, actual reported revenue may fall short of the constant-currency figure. Tracking both the headline target and actual reported numbers will be crucial for assessing the company's performance against its stated goals.